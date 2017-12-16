Santa came early for Swifties! Taylor Swift has released a brand new app titled The Swift Life, which gives fans access to an exclusive social network, emojis and more.

The “…Ready For It?” singer announced the app’s release on Friday, December 15, with a tweet that read, “#TheSwiftLife App is available NOW for free in the U.S. @AppStore for iOS!!” with a link.

The app gives iPhone users access to exclusive content like photos, videos and news, as well as a forum to meet other fans. Users of the app will also be able to express themselves by using Taymojis — Swift-themed emojis including her cat Meredith — that can be purchased or earned by doing tasks that result in rewards.

Users shared their excitement over their new favorite app, with one writing on Twitter, “When you spend so much time on The Swift Life, you forget the others because it’s 4 media outlets in 1! Officially addicted,” while others asked when the app would be made available for Android phones.

When you spend so much time on The Swift Life, you forget the others because it’s 4 media outlets in 1! Officially addicted @theswiftlifeapp @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 — ❤️Ely Belly❤️ (@swiftie_1990) December 16, 2017

I have to wait, again, for how long? Not wanna sound rude bec i'm soo excited to have the app but i just can't wait anymore.😹 — Lorena (@swiftielorena) December 16, 2017

Swift’s fans have a lot to celebrate: in addition to the app, she shared the trailer for her upcoming Reputation tour on December 14. The “Gorgeous” singer announced the first round of dates for the tour in November, following the release of Reputation. The tour kicks off in May 2018 in Glendale, Arizona, and will continue through the summer, until the last stop in Arlington, Texas, on October 6.

Fans were also treated to a pop-up shop in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 12, where they got up close and personal with the birdcage from Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video for photo ops.

The Swift Life comes from Glu Mobile, the same company that created the hugely successful Kim Kardashian: Hollywood mobile game.

