Saturday Night Live’s November 11 episode was epic: Not only did Taylor Swift make her long-awaited return to the spotlight, but Tiffany Haddish made history as the first black woman stand-up comedian to ever host the show.

Check out the highlights from the show.

Taylor Swift Performs

Fresh off the release of Reputation, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer transformed the set of SNL for her performance of “…Ready for It?” where she showed off just how much she’s changed. Looking sultry and vibrant, Swift slayed her set, dancing, singing and rocking a blinged-out microphone that appeared to have a snake on it. She later performed an acoustic version of “Call It What You Want.”

Opening Monologue

Haddish kicked off her monologue by joking that even though her movie, Girls Trip, made history by “making a hundred million dollars plus,” she didn’t see that reflected in her bank account. She also spoke about her troubled childhood, saying, “Honestly though, before I was in Girls Trip, I grew up in foster care. And I want to thank you to those who paid taxes between 1990 and 1999, because if you hadn’t paid your taxes, I wouldn’t be standing here today.”

She also hilariously praised Donald Trump for having envy-inducing wigs: “His hair is looking so good since he became president! What kind of glue is he using? Because when the wind blows, it don’t even move or nothing, that’s good hair right there!”

In her best moment of the night, Haddish admitted she would probably be reusing the white Alexander McQueen dress she was wearing while hosting, despite being warned to not wear the same outfit twice. “This is a $4,000 dress. I’m going to wear this dress multiple times. Real talk. You might see this dress in two sketches tonight!” She was true to her word — she hilariously walked on the set of “Weekend Update” just to show off the dress.

Weekend Update

“Well, it’s a good weekend to stay inside since it’s 20 degrees out and everyone you’ve ever heard of is a sex monster,” Colin Jost quipped during the news segment. Discussing recent inappropriate sexual relations allegations made against Roy Moore, Jost mused, “How are we still surprised that someone who puts the 10 Commandments up everywhere doesn’t follow them? What’s next? It turns out the guy who always jokes about masturbating wasn’t joking about masturbating?” The last was in reference to the Louis C.K. sexual harassment scandal.

The highlight was Cecily Strong’s Claire from HR, who gave Jost a pop quiz on how to behave in the workplace, before using a doll to make him demonstrate where men should keep their penises while talking to coworkers in the office. “I would say, keep it in your pants,” Jost answered before Claire enthusiastically responded, “Yes. Exactly, your penis never has to be out of your pants at work.” Jost passed the test, but Claire remarked that she’ll be back: “Because all of this isn’t just a scandal, it didn’t just start last week. It’s just actual reality for half of the population.” She then squirted Purell in her mouth.

‘Lion King’ Auditions

In the funniest skit of the night, celebrities auditioned for the upcoming Lion King remake that was announced earlier this month. The actors showed off their amazing impersonations during the screen test, which included Leslie Jones’ Oprah Winfrey playing Rafiki: “Today’s guest, SIMBAAA.” Pete Davidson’s Eminem drew laughs as he manically paced around the set as he “auditioned,” while Haddish played an uncanny version of Mary J. Blige.

Tournament Fighter

In this hilarious sketch, Kenan Thompson attended GamerCon, where he had to play Death Fight 12, a faux street fighter-type game, against the game’s reigning champion, played by Davidson. While Davidson chose Scorpion X, whose tagline is “No mercy, only pain,” Thompson was stuck with Boo Boo Jeffries, played by Haddish, whose weapon of choice is her mouth and expressions. Boo Boo’s primary form of attack was apparently thrusting her pelvis and saying, “Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna!” She even attempted to have her sister’s wimpy husband, Mark, fight her battle for her — before he gets punched in the stomach by Scorpion X.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET. Next week’s episode will be hosted by Chance the Rapper and Eminem will be the musical guest.

