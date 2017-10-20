Everyone knows that Taylor Swift adores her cats, but it has taken her 11 years to sing about them. Now that she has, fans are thrilled.

The singer, 27, dropped her new hit “Gorgeous” on Friday, October 20, and while it’s most likely about her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, there’s also one specific lyric that cat-lovers are feline good about.

“Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats / Alone, unless you wanna come along, oh!”

She’s referencing Meredith and Olivia, her two furry friends named respectively after Ellen Pompeo‘s Grey’s Anatomy character, Meredith Grey, and Mariska Hargitay‘s Law & Order: Special Victims character, Olivia Benson.

Fans of Taylor’s immediately took to Twitter and started raving over the line. Here are some notable reactions:

'i guess i'll just stumble on home to my cats' lol okay honey — Kristin (@InnocentSwiftie) October 20, 2017

me: only deep and meaningful lyrics get into me taylor: "i’ll just stumble on home to my cats… alone" me: pic.twitter.com/YZXkeTfcKy — ً (@tyIrswift) October 20, 2017

It really took Taylor Swift 6 albums to finally shoutout the cats in a song talk about anticipation — Samar Ramy 🎗 (@SamarRamy_7) October 20, 2017

taylor thought she'd stumble home alone to her cats but her and joe ended up being together for a year now…can my life turn out this great — Taylor Swift (@thisickbeat) October 20, 2017

Many Swifties are also commenting on how different “Gorgeous” sounds, compared to her past work. Reputation, set to be released on November 10, will all be new sounds, an insider recently told Us Weekly.

Swift’s six album will be “her most experimental work yet in terms of sound,” our source revealed. Another insider added that Reputation will “chronicle her feuds,” including the beef she has with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. “It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically … but also obvious.”

However, she’s focused on her current relationship with Alwyn. That’s why she’s done things differently with the Mary Queen of Scots actor.

“It’s been Taylor’s M.O. to be seen with a new guy first, have her new single drop and then announce her new album. But this time, she’s kept the guy private. And that’s pretty interesting. She really likes Joe,” a source recently told Us, before adding, “expect to see them step out together really soon.”

