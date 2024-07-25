Taylor Swift’s longtime best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, is going to be a mom!

Anderson Berard, 34, revealed her pregnancy via Instagram on Wednesday, July 24, with a photo of herself baring her baby bump while munching on Cheez-It crackers. “I’m having his babyyyy… 💙” she captioned the post, referencing a lyric from Swift’s song, “But Daddy I Love Him,” off her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“Never been happier to be tagged in a post,” Anderson Berard’s husband, Charles Berard, replied in the comment section, where Lily Aldridge, Keleigh Teller and an avalanche of Swifties congratulated the mother-to-be.

Back in April, Swift — now on tour in Europe — toasted her childhood pal’s birthday at Barney’s Beanery in Los Angeles. Swift, 34, has been tight with Anderson Berard since high school, when they met during English class on the first day of freshman year.

“We were the ones in the back of the class saying negative things about Romeo and Juliet because we were so bitter toward that emotion at the time,” Anderson Berard recalled during a 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We just really connected and ever since then we have been inseparable.”

Swift later included the moment in her song “Fifteen,” penned about the origins of their friendship.

“You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail / And soon enough you’re best friends / Laughing at the other girls / Who think they’re so cool,” Swift sings in the track, which was rerecorded on 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version). “We’ll be out of here as soon as we can/ And Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind / And we both cried.”

Through the years, Swift and Anderson Berard have remained friends through career accomplishments, breakups and new romances. Anderson Berard has frequently praised their bond and Swift’s music on social media.

“15 years of knowing you and watching you grow, both as a human and an artist, I can honestly say I’ve never been more proud to call you my friend,” Anderson Berard wrote on Instagram in August 2019 after the release of Swift’s Lover. “I am completely inspired by everything that is you, @taylorswift 💕Congrats, buddy.”

Anderson Berard has also supported Swift’s romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In November 2023, she dropped an Instagram “like” on footage of Swift swapping “Karma” lyrics to mention Kelce’s football team. Swift has also supported Anderson Berard during her relationships, once serving as a bridesmaid for her 2017 wedding to now-ex Matt Lucier. Anderson Berard split from Lucier in 2021 and later married Berard in October 2022.