Some eagle-eyed fans are convinced Taylor Swift made a conscious choice when she mashed up “‘Fifteen” and “You’re On Your Own Kid” during the surprise song section of the Eras Tour in Singapore.

Swift, 34, sang a combination of the Fearless track and the Midnights song on Thursday, March 6. (“You’re On Your Own Kid” is now her most-played surprise song of the Eras Tour so far, with Thursday’s concert marking its fifth time.)

While belting out the lyrics to “Fifteen,” which reflects on the innocence of youth, Swift didn’t sing the lines: “Well, in your life you’ll do things / Greater than dating the boy on the football team / I didn’t know it at fifteen,” per fan footage posted via TikTok. While she did alternate between the two tracks and left out lyrics of both songs, some Swifties couldn’t help but point out that Swift has been dating her own football player — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — since summer 2023.

“Taylor Alison Swift sang fifteen but didn’t sing the line in ‘Fifteen’ that states and ‘You’ll do greater things than dating the boy on the football team, I didn’t know it at fifteen.’ Take that information as you will,” one fan posted via X.

Related: Breaking Down All of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Surprise Song Mash-Ups Some Swifties have been luckier than others when it comes to the surprise songs set of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Since launching her record-breaking tour in March 2023, Swift has used the penultimate section of her show to perform songs across her entire discography that aren’t included in the concert’s expansive setlist. On occasion, […]

Another wrote via X, “I would like to do a study on how Taylor swift didn’t sing ‘In your life you’ll do things greater than dating the boy on the football team.’”

Kelce, also 34, has made a few trips to support his girlfriend and is reportedly heading to Singapore, according to Cleveland resident Eric Flannery. In a Tuesday, March 5, post via X, he revealed he’d spoken to Travis manager, André Eanes, at the Cleveland Cavaliers game that Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, attended.

“Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight,” Flannery wrote. “Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore — safe travels!!”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Travis was making the trek to Swift’s Australian leg of her tour. “After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” the insider shared before the trip. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Days later, the pair were spotted holding hands while walking through a zoo in Sydney.

Before Travis traveled Down Under, he also joined Swift in Argentina. During his November 2023 visit, Swift famously changed the lyrics to “Karma.” Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen,” she gave a sweet shout-out to her boyfriend by saying, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.” She made the same lyric swap in Sydney.

Swift, for her part, has also been supportive of Travis’ professional accomplishments. The pop star traveled from Japan to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs reigned victorious over the San Francisco 49ers.