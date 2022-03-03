Teddi Mellencamp Shanna Moakler Is Really Sad Amid Matthew Rondeau Split

There for her friend. Teddi Mellencamp has stayed in touch with Shanna Moakler since leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house — and she’s offering her support.

“We’ve spoken a little, just via text message,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 2, while promoting her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “I just let her know that I’m there for her.”

The Meet the Barkers alum, 46, has had a dramatic couple of weeks since the CBS reality series aired last month. On February 24, her then-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, posted an alarming, expletive-laden video to Moakler’s Instagram account, accusing her of still having feelings for ex-husband Travis Barker.

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f–king right, so record me now because this is done,” he said in the since-deleted clip. “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

That same day, the Murder Party actor, 29, was arrested for felony domestic violence after an altercation in which he grabbed her by her hair, threw a chair at her and urinated on her, according to a police report obtained by Us. Rondeau spent six hours in jail, and a police officer granted the former Miss USA an emergency protective order shortly after the model’s arrest.

“I just know she’s really sad, and I can’t even imagine what she’s going through,” Mellencamp told Us on Wednesday. “My heart breaks for her, and I just hope that she’s able to heal and process all of the things that happened.”

The following day, however, Moakler surprised fans when she announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” she told People on Thursday, March 3. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.”

The former pageant queen shares Atiana De La Hoya, 22, with ex Oscar De La Hoya. She and Barker, 46, are parents to son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

Ahead of her pregnancy announcement, Moakler detailed the “difficult” situation she was in with Rondeau, whom she’s been dating off and on since 2020. “I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” she told Us exclusively on Wednesday. “I had a plan for my life. … Now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward.”

Last month, Mellencamp revealed that Rondeau slid into her Instagram DMs to say “negative” things about Moakler. “Let’s just say, ‘Shanna, when you get out of the house, if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me, girl,’” the former Bravo personality said during the February 9 episode of her podcast.

On Wednesday, the Indiana native explained that she hasn’t talked to her former costar about the alleged DMs, but Moakler is aware of them.

“She knew that it happened,” the All In by Teddi founder explained. “Before all of this other stuff went down, she said, ‘Do you wanna talk about it?’ And I said, ‘It’s up to you. If you’re happy, I’m happy.'”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

