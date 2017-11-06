Wedding bells were ringing! Both Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska celebrated their weddings during the season finale of Teen Mom 2 on Monday, November 6. Also, Briana DeJesus and her mom had a heated argument with her ex Devoin Austin while celebrating their daughter’s first day of school. Here are the top five moments from the season finale of the MTV show.

Kailyn Has Her Baby — and Javi’s Jealous

Kailyn Lowry finally gave birth to her third child, and her kids couldn’t be happier to have a new brother. However, her ex Javi Marroquin seemed a little upset that Kailyn was having another baby that wasn’t his.

“It’s just different emotions,” Javi said. “We would’ve had our third baby by now.”

He seemed even more emotional when he saw Isaac and Lincoln interacting with the baby for the first time. He awkwardly sat in the corner while Kailyn bonded with her children. He also got uncomfortable when Kailyn said her baby daddy Chris Lopez did a great job during the birth. It seems like Javi still has some feelings for his ex.

Barbara Misses Out on Jenelle’s Wedding

Jenelle and David Eason finally had their wedding after almost calling it off during last week’s episode. They were happy to share their day with their friends and loved ones, but something was still missing for Jenelle.

“I wish I could have a mom there,” Jenelle said.

Yesterday was magical. 🌹❤️ #EvansToEason #ForeverAndAlways A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Barbara Evans was extremely upset the day of the wedding because she wasn’t invited, but refused to try to make up with David to resolve her relationship with her daughter.

“David has alienated her from me,” Barbara said. “She chose David over her own family.”

Leah Teaches Her Daughters a Valuable Lesson

Leah Messer’s daughters were headed back to school this week. Even though her ex Jeremy Calvert couldn’t be there to send his daughter Addie off to her first day of preschool, everyone was still excited.

“I think you’re going to have a great first day,” Leah said.

When they got home, Addie told her mom about her sister saying “bulls–t” on the bus, and Leah was trying not to laugh.

“You don’t tattle tale on your sister,” Leah said. “You guys are sisters — you’re supposed to keep secrets.”

Chelsea’s Daughter Surprises Her at the Ceremony

Chelsea and Cole Deboer finally had their wedding reception and it was beautiful. Everyone had a great time and Chelsea was glad she waited a year to have her ceremony.

“I think I would’ve been so miserable if we would’ve done this last year,” she said.

Her daughter Aubree surprised her mom and stepdad with a recording of her talking about how thankful she was they were getting married and how much she loved them. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Devoin Argues With Briana and Her Mom

Briana’s daughter Nova had her first day of school, and the family decided to go out to lunch to celebrate. Briana wanted to be civil and invite Devoin, even though she just filed for child support from him. At the table, he brought up that he is currently working two jobs, and Briana couldn’t hold back her anger any longer.

“There’s no reason that he has two jobs and he doesn’t help me with Nova,” Briana said.

Things escalated when Devoin said Briana does nothing but disrespect him. He was angry because she asks for money but he gets no custody of Nova whatsoever, and that’s when Briana’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, got involved.

“Shut the f–k up, motherf–ker,” she screamed. At this point, she was standing over him in the booth completely making a scene in the restaurant. They had to leave, and Devoin flicked them all off on his way out. This blowup will definitely make their court appearance very interesting.

Tell Us: What did you think of the episode?

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!