You may kiss the bride — goodbye? Jenelle Evans and David Eason almost canceled their wedding during the Monday, October 30, episode of Teen Mom 2. Meanwhile, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer could not be more excited to walk down the aisle. Jenelle wasn’t the only one having relationship problems though as Briana DeJesus finally made one of her baby daddies step up financially, and Kailyn Lowry broke down about her cheating ex.

Check out the 5 craziest moments from Monday’s episode of the MTV show.

Wedding Off?

Jenelle has got a lot on her plate. She’s trying to plan a wedding, get settled into her new home, take care of a newborn and deal with her mom. She has also been constantly fighting with her fiancé David and feels like no one is on her side.

“Until he acts like I exist then I’m not filming anymore,” she screamed at the cameras the day before her wedding. “I want him to ask me what’s wrong with me right now.”

The two went into the shed and Jenelle lost it. She screamed at MTV producers while balling her eyes out. She then forced them leave the property and told them not to come back for the rest of the day or for the scheduled rehearsal dinner.

“I don’t even know if I’m doing a f–king rehearsal,” she yelled. “We can just cancel the whole f–king wedding.” This blow-up was a long time coming, as Jenelle has been slowly breaking down for weeks now. Although we know she marries David anyway, this is definitely not how she pictured her happily ever after.

Cough Up the Money

Briana was already having problems with Luis Miguel (Stella’s father) disappearing off of the face of the Earth, so she really made her ex Devoin Austin (Nova’s father) step it up. She had the child support paperwork filled out and was going to force him to start paying if he didn’t do his part.

“It would be cool if you stepped up a little more,” Briana said to her ex. “I need you to be here both physically and financially.”

He agreed to pay for Nova’s kindergarten and even showed up to her orientation day. However, he didn’t have the cash to pay for the first month and Briana ended up biting the bullet and paying for it, as always. It was definitely the last straw for her.

“It is about the money because Nova’s expensive and it’s not fair I’m doing this by myself,” Briana said, and almost immediately put the child support paperwork in the mail.

Separation Anxiety

Leah Messer decided it was time for her twin daughters to go into separate classes so they can develop their own identities and not always rely on each other. The girls didn’t know what to make of it before the first day of school.

“I have butterflies,” Aleeah said to her mom. “I’m feeling excited and scared.”

The day went fine and the girls seemed to enjoy school. However, Ali did say she was “mad” she was separated from her sister while Aleeah enjoyed the time apart. Despite that, the first day went better than expected, which made Leah and her ex Corey Simms relieved for the first time in awhile.

Dream Wedding

Chelsea and Cole’s wedding is fast-approaching and the couple couldn’t be more excited. Chelsea finally picked up her old wedding dress, which she still loved, and it finally felt like it was all coming together. Their only complaint was that they needed to go on a vacation — just themselves.

“We’re just going to keep popping out kids and we’re not going to be able to go anywhere,” Chelsea joked.

Sometimes it seems like things are too good to be true with the DeBoer’s, but at least one relationship on Teen Mom 2 is going right.

Feeling Lonely

Kailyn has felt alone almost her entire pregnancy because her baby daddy Chris Lopez has been seeing other women and ignoring her. She’s extremely independent and getting along fine, but it was starting to bother her.

“I just have like a lot of mixed emotions about it,” Kailyn said. “Sometimes I want him to be here and sometimes I’m like ‘f–k it.’”

She headed to a doctor appointment and started sobbing on the way because Chris probably wasn’t going to show up again.

“I feel like I’m about to do this by myself and I don’t care about the relationship but … he won’t even pick up the phone if he’s with another girl,” Kailyn said. However, Chris did show up, so fans will have to wait until next week to see if he even gives her the time of day.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

