Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, is a free man — for now. The Teen Mom 2 star has been released from jail after he was arrested for violating his probation.

As previously reported, Lind was taken to the Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota for violating his no contact order in a domestic assault case, on Tuesday, December 5.

Radar Online reports that the 28-year-old MTV star was released on a personal recognizance bond.

“His bail was dropped because he agreed to show up at court for his next hearing,” the clerk reportedly explained to the publication.

Lind was arrested last month and his ex-girlfriend, Stasia Huber, filed and received an order of protection against him.

The reality star, who shares 8-year-old daughter Aubree with Houska, and 4-year-old daughter Paislee with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur, has had other run-ins with the law prior to this. He was arrested several times for driving under the influence and driving without a license. During the August 7 episode of Teen Mom 2, it was revealed Lind tested positive for methamphetamines.

Lind first appeared on MTV during the second season of 16 & Pregnant when Houska was pregnant with Aubree in 2010. Teen Mom 2 just wrapped its eighth season, and included a storyline where Houska wanted to change Aubree’s name to include her husband Cole DeBoer’s last name.

Houska moved on from Lind with DeBoe in August 2015. The pair welcomed son Watson in January 2017. According to Radar, Lind’s next court hearing is schedule for December 21 at 9 a.m.

