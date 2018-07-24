Teen Mom 2 stars are speaking out after Jenelle Evans pulled a gun on another driver in the Monday, July 23, episode.

Chelsea Houska and Randy Houska both expressed concerns for the safety of Jenelle’s 8-year-old son, Jace, who was in the passenger seat during the heated altercation.

“Where is the loaded gun while Jace sits alone in the car?” Randy tweeted on Monday, July 23. Chelsea retweeted her dad and added, “I was wondering this also.”

Randy, who is a dentist, also tweeted a poll to his followers.

Jenelle, 26, made headlines in April when she she pointed her gun at a truck driver who she claims tailgated and eventually cut her off. As the episode showed, lthough she called the police, Jenelle also confronted the man at his house. She yelled at him, ran into his mailbox and pulled her gun on him as he hit the front of her car trying to block her in. (According to the police report obtained by Us Weekly, the truck driver claims the Teen Mom 2 star “was blocking traffic” and he was simply trying to pass her like everyone else.)

The MTV star’s husband, David Eason, later condemned her actions. “You don’t follow a grown man to his f—king house,” he told her before she hung up on him.

The dentist, who also appears on the hit docuseries, tweeted in response to the scene, “David is the voice of reason. Never thought I would say that.”

Jenelle was later pulled over by authorities and broke down in tears while recalling the incident. Meanwhile, Jace called grandma Barbara Evans to explain the scenario. “He slammed into us,” the youngster explained. “And then mommy just points a gun at the guy and he said, ‘You better not f—king shoot.’”

But Jenelle wasn’t the only Teen Mom personality to come under fire Monday evening. Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards was arrested again and booked for “previous charges or other reasons.” The inmate information system listed the charge as “possession of a controlled substance.”

Ryan’s arrest comes four months after the 30-year-old was placed behind bars for violating his probation following a previous heroin possession. He was also arrested in March 2017 after authorities found heroin and hypodermic needles in his vehicle.

Although Maci Bookout, with whom he shares 9-year-old son Bentley, has yet to publicly address the ordeal, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry retweeted an article about the arrest with the hashtag “#BreakingNews.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!