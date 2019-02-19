Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee (née Douthit) sparked concern after she posted a disturbing message on social media.

“I’m sorry. I can’t handle anymore,” the 24-year-old MTV personality tweeted on Monday, February 18. “Today was my breaking point. I’ve done my best. And with everyone telling me I should just kill myself, maybe your [sic] right.” Her entire Twitter account has since been deleted.

McKee’s concerning post came hours after she posted a Facebook status about a stressful day out with her three children, Gannon, 7, Jaxie, 5, and Broncs, 2, without the help of her husband, Josh McKee. “Pet land: if that poor ferret died because broncs and Gannon we’re [sic] pulling at it from each end fighting over it,” the reality TV star wrote on her private page. “Sorry, however they really are not worth $200 though.”

The Oklahoma native faced backlash over the status and later told Radar Online that she cried for “six hours” over the response. “It’s blowing my mind that people are doing that,” she explained. “It was, like, not even one second. My son tried to grab it, I ran across and took it away and gently put it back into the basket.”

She continued: “And now I’m getting told to kill myself. I’m getting told I shouldn’t be a mom. You cannot cyberbully people to the extent that I have been cyber-bullied today.”

MacKenzie told the site that she received “thousands of messages” telling her to take her own life and it got to a point where she “did not want to live anymore.”

The former 16 and Pregnant star’s mom, Angie Douthit, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in January 2018, told The Blast on Monday that her daughter was struggling with unstable blood sugars caused by her type 1 diabetes at the time of her scary tweet. The former cheerleader eventually went to her mom’s house to calm down and is now doing OK.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

