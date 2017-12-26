A post shared by Ryan Edwards (@ryancedwards85) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

Christmas was all about family for Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifier! The couple spent December 25 with their kids from previous relationships.

On Christmas Day, Edwards shared an Instagram photo of his morning, posing in front of the Christmas tree with his wife and his son Bentley, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout. Mackenzie also posted three photos on her Instagram of Bentley, 9, with her son from a previous relationship, Hudson, both looking cozy in front of their tree. “For unto us a child is born,” she captioned the photo. “Always remember the TRUE meaning of Christmas.”

Edwards’ rocky relationship with Bentley has been documented on the current season of Teen Mom OG. Following his 21-day stint in rehab for drug addiction, Maci had a hard time allowing Bentley and Ryan to spend time together. “I’ll need you to pass a drug screening, hair and urine, at my expense immediately prior to you taking [Bentley] for a visit,” she texted him during the December 11 episode.

However, Ryan later told her it was only hurting their son by not allowing them to see each other — and then he said he was going to take her to court.

Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney did not share any posts on Christmas, but they did take their kids to see Santa last week in Asheville, North Carolina. “Wonderful weekend with our family in Asheville! Stayed in a cabin in the snowy mountains and visited the Biltmore! Priceless memories,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Bentley, Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 1.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!