Pointing fingers. Catelynn Lowell threw shade at Farrah Abraham after her former Teen Mom OG costar dropped out of a celebrity boxing match against Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander.

“Going to Atlantic City was supposed to see Farrah get laid the hell out by Hoopz thennn she dropped out!” the Conquering Chaos author, 26, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, November 8. “Still going to support our girl Hoopz tho! #scaredsissy #growapair.”

Lowell added in her caption, “Someone got scared,” along with a screaming-face emoji and a laugh-cry emoji.

A source told Us Weekly last week that Abraham had officially dropped out of Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown, which will take place on Saturday, November 10, in Atlantic City and raise awareness for anti-bullying. The insider claimed that the 27-year-old reality star would likely be sued for failing to participate.

However, a second insider informed Us that the Celebrity Big Brother alum had “been going back and forth about whether she’s doing it or not.”

Abraham shared her complaints about the event with Us on Friday, November 2. “[Promoters] Damon Feldman and Michael Mak … didn’t deliver on their part. No flights, hotels, no coach flights, family that they agreed [to] contractually,” she said at the time. “Also, with probation, I cannot be around liabilities for further legal problems. The promoters failed to do business properly, and I’m more than happy to show off my work of training for four months.”

The MTV personality pleaded guilty on November 2 to one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer following her June arrest. As a result, she was sentenced to two years of summary probation and five days of community service or labor. She was also ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management and stay away from the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel, where she was involved in the scuffle that led to her arrest.

Abraham told Us in a statement that same day: “I’ve completed my anger management, respecting my probation and will not be putting myself around people who do not have my best interests.”

Us has reached out to Abraham for comment.

