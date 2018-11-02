Owning up? Farrah Abraham pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer stemming from her June arrest and then reacted to her sentencing in a statement to Us Weekly.

According to Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Peggy No, the Teen Mom OG alum, who gave her plea on Friday, November 2, was consequently sentenced to two years of summary probation and five days of community service or labor. Abraham, 27, was also ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management and to stay away from the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel, where she was involved in the scuffle that led to her arrest.

Abraham told Us in a statement on Friday: “I’ve completed my anger management, respecting my probation and will not be putting myself around people who do not have my best interests.”

The MTV star was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing on June 13 after a male security officer at the hotel told police he tried to intervene in a verbal altercation between Abraham and some guests. She allegedly struck the officer in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him, resulting in minor injuries. Police told Us at the time that she appeared intoxicated.

In footage released by TMZ after the incident, Abraham was seen cursing at police officers. “So if you want to f–king bulls–t me and if you want to act like I’m not a real adult, go f–k yourself, go f–k yourself and go f–k yourself,” she yelled in the video.

The TV personality spoke out after her release. “I will never believe the lies that people need to sell to make a dollar off me — Happy it’s all recorded and documented as I should never feel unsafe and be targeted at a hotel I’m staying at,” she wrote on Instagram. “The Beverly Hills hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest there’s no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way.”

She added: “The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ.”

Her rep insisted at the time that the arrest was a “misunderstanding.”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author initially pleaded not guilty to the charges at a hearing in August. “I don’t need a criminal record. I’m not like the other Teen Moms!” Abraham told Us at the time. “I don’t think it’s funny when other people are bullied or harassed. I am a victim and that is why I am here. I just don’t want to be victimized and charged for something false on my record.”

With reporting by Michelle Falls and Marjorie Hernandez

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!