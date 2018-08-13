Maintaining her innocence. Farrah Abraham pleaded not guilty in court Monday, August 13, after her June arrest for battery and resisting police at The Beverly Hills Hotel, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 27-year-old reality star appeared in court on Monday for an arraignment alongside a friend and her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia. The prosecutor offered a plea deal that would drop the misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest charges for a misdemeanor trespassing charge. The deal would include three years of probation, 26 classes of anger management, mandatory hours of community service, and court fees and fines. She would also have to agree to stay away from the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Abraham told Radar Online on Monday that she will not accept the deal. She also told Us Weekly after the hearing that she is “not guilty.”

“I’m just moving on with my life, working on my TV stuff … Go, women! I’m not guilty. I don’t need a criminal record. I’m not like the other Teen Moms!” Abraham said after the hearing on Monday. “I don’t think it’s funny when other people are bullied or harassed. I am a victim and that is why I am here. I just don’t want to be victimized and charged for something false on my record.”

Us previously confirmed that the Teen Mom OG alum was arrested on June 13 after she allegedly pushed and hit a male security officer in the face. The Beverly Hills Police Department told Us at the time that Abraham showed signs of intoxication during the investigation. The following morning, she was released from jail after posting $500 bail.

A month later, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ricardo Santiago confirmed to Us that Abraham was charged with two misdemeanor charges — battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer. The DA’s office told Us at the time that if convicted, the reality TV personality could be sentenced to a maximum of 18 months in jail.

Abraham claimed in June that she was provoked by the police at the time of her arrest.

“I’m not going to be provoked to be arrested,” she can be heard screaming in video from the scene obtained by TMZ at the time. “I did not attack, or batter, or hurt or injure … I am a normal individual. It’s pathetic.”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author told Us in a statement in July that she is “not guilty of any trespassing or battery.”

Reporting by Marjorie Hernandez

