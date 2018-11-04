More legal trouble ahead? Farrah Abraham will soon face a lawsuit after dropping out of a celebrity boxing match, a source tells Us Weekly.

An source tells Us Abraham, 27, has officially dropped out of Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown, which is set to take place on Saturday, November 10, and raise awareness for anti-bullying. The source also claims that the reality star — who was supposed to take on Flavor of Love alum Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in the Atlantic City fight — will be sued because of her failure to participate. A second insider, however, says the reality star has “been going back and forth about whether she’s doing it or not.”

The Teen Mom OG alum, who confirmed to Us she was not doing the event, shared her side of the story. “[Promoters] Damon Feldman and Michael Mak … didn’t deliver on their part. No flights, hotels, no coach flights, family that they agreed contractually,” she told Us on Friday, November 2. “Also, with probation, I cannot be around liabilities for further legal problems. The promoters failed to do business properly, and I’m more than happy to show off my work of training for four months.”

That same day, Abraham pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer following her June arrest. She was sentenced to two years of summary probation and five days of community service or labor as a result. The TV personality was also ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management, which she told Us she has already finished, and to avoid the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel, where the scuffle that led to her arrest took place.

Alexander addressed the My Teenage Dream Ended author’s hesitancy to participate on Instagram Friday. “She’s using the promoter as a reason to back out … the fight is still happening with or without her,” she posted. “We agreed because of the cause not because of Farrah. See everyone November 10th.”

The 35-year-old I Love Money alum addressed the ordeal again on her Instagram Story. “There’s so much crazy that’s going on. I’m just trying to fight,” she told her followers in a video on Saturday, November 3. “I mean, I know it’s for a good cause, but dang!”

Meanwhile, Abraham’s rival Drita D’Avanzo, who offered to fight her “in a cage” in July, announced on Instagram Friday that she was refereeing the fight. The Mob Wives alum, 42, later added: “It seems like this announcement got someone suffering from I’m running from my life syndrome now.”

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry also claimed in the comments of D’Avanzo’s post that she was in the running to replace Abraham. “I thought she dropped out?” the 26-year-old wrote on Friday. “They were asking if I wanted to fight hoops.”

Celebrity Boxing Federation representative Samantha Goldberg gave an update on the matter in a statement to Us on Sunday. “We are at a standstill,” she said. “By 6 P.M. ET if we don’t have an amicable agreement we will have a new opponent taking her place. This opponent is an equal in many ways. The continued unsubstantiated completely ridiculous requests such as flight accommodations for management more family members being involved first class and other asks that were never written in the original contract.”

She continued: “We are trying to set a good example against anti-bullying and feel with our generous efforts to turn this around to show the public exactly what we’re trying to put a stop to is exactly what Farrah Abraham sadly is going against at this time. We are in hopes as the clock ticks that she will continue to move forward without any additional demands. We don’t want to take the generous offering away from anti-bullying and putting it into other people’s pockets. This is for a cause and we plan on sticking to it. We do hope that she feels the same way.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane and Michelle Falls

