Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus has nothing but love for her longtime costar and friend Jenelle Evans.

“I’ve always been friends with Jenelle since I started Teen Mom 2,” Briana, 30, exclusively shared with Us Weekly on May 29 while celebrating a new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “I was added as the fifth girl and she just opened her arms up to me and I’m going to always be grateful for that.”

In 2017, Briana joined season 7 of Teen Mom 2 with a well established cast including Jenelle, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea DeBoer. Jenelle was later fired from the MTV series in May 2019 after her then-husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog.

Jenelle is expected to return to the franchise this summer and make guest appearances on the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter as she navigates her separation from David. The pair broke up in March after six years together.

“I was just talking to her yesterday,” Briana told Us without revealing the topic of conversation. “We have a really good relationship.”

While it’s unclear if viewers will see Briana and Jenelle in scenes together, Page Six captured photos of the reality stars spending time together in Florida last month. They were spotted enjoying a walk in an undisclosed neighborhood without any kids.

One thing fans can count on watching this season is Briana living her best single life. For nearly two years, the reality star has stayed away from getting involved in romantic relationships. Instead, she’s focused on being the best mom to daughters Nova, 12, and Stella, 6.

“I love being single,” Briana told Us. “I don’t even see myself being in a relationship anytime soon. I am enjoying this moment for myself. I’m spending more time with my kids and I’m just relaxing right now. I don’t want to worry about no boys whatsoever.”

After meeting with relationship coaches Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez during the last season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Briana was able to look back on her past relationships. The lessons she learned remain with her today.

“I realized that I put a lot of energy into people that didn’t really deserve it,” she explained. “So right now, I want to pour that energy back into me and my kids.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET.