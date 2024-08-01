Cory Wharton is sending support to Gary Shirley after he opened up about Amber Portwood’s strained relationship with their daughter Leah.

“My perspective on that is Gary’s just being real with the fellas,” Cory, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly at The Children’s Heart Foundation’s Los Angeles Congenital Heart Walk. “You’re with your guys. You feel comfortable around other dads. He’s trying to tell his story and see who can relate and what type of advice we can give him.”

On the July 18 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Gary, 37, claimed his 15-year-old daughter has expressed interest in being adopted by stepmom Kristina Shirley.

“Trust me, the best thing that ever happened to Leah was Kristina,” Gary told his costars during a guys’ cast trip to Michigan. “Kristina is a loving parent and Leah’s wanting to be adopted by Kristina.”

After having some time to reflect on the candid conversation, Cory — who is dad to Mila, 4, and Maya, 2, with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge and daughter Ryder, 7, with ex Cheyenne Floyd — believes it’s appropriate for the parents to listen to Leah’s needs.

“At this point, I just want Leah to be happy,” he shared. “Whatever Leah wants, I think she’s at a stage where everyone in that party needs to listen and kind of hear her out because it’s all about the kid first. I think that’s what Gary’s trying to do.”

Cory made it clear he has “nothing bad to say about Amber” and is hopeful the family unit can come to a peaceful resolution. “I just wish them the best,” Cory said, “and hope they can figure it out.”

As Leah’s strained relationship with her mom continues to play out on the current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Amber, 34, would not be supportive of Kristina adopting her daughter.

“Having Kristina adopt Leah would never happen on Amber’s watch,” a source told Us in July. “She wants to be in Leah’s life. She is not looking to hand off parental responsibility to somebody else.”

Although it’s unclear when Amber learned about her daughter’s wishes, the insider said that the topic is an emotional one for the former 16 and Pregnant star.

“Obviously, any implication that her daughter wants to be adopted is devastating to Amber,” the insider told Us. “Her two kids are the reason Amber wakes up in the morning. They are why she continues filming the show and her motivation for everything.” (Amber is also mom to James, 6, with ex Andrew Glennon.)

In regards to Cory’s parenthood journey, The Challenge star continues to celebrate life’s big moments with his daughters.

On July 28, he joined Taylor to help emcee the Los Angeles Kids Congenital Heart Walk after their daughter Maya was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease called tricuspid atresia.

“I’m a proud dad,” Cory said when reflecting on his children. “I’m proud of all my daughters. Maya overcame her heart condition. Ryder’s working with Disney. Mia’s about to start school. She’s doing great in swimming. I’m just proud of everybody and proud of all these families for coming out for a good cause.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.