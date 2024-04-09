Ryan Edwards and his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards have been ordered to keep their distance from each other going forward.

One month after Mackenzie, 28, requested an order of protection against Ryan, 36, the Teen Mom’s star’s petition was “dismissed with prejudice and replaced with a mutual restraining order,” per court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun on Tuesday, April 9.

“Each party is restrained from coming about or contacting [the] other,” court documents stated. In addition, the mutual restraining order mandates Mackenzie and Ryan to not contact each other’s employer or significant other.

Mackenzie — who recently deleted her Instagram — is also only allowed to communicate with Ryan’s family “regarding visitation with the children,” according to court documents. The estranged couple share two kids: Jagger, 5, and Stella, 4. (Ryan also shares Bentley, 15, with ex Maci Bookout).

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Ryan was accompanied by his lawyer when he went before the judge on April 8 for the hearing.

Ryan’s girlfriend Amanda Connor and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were reportedly not in attendance.

After six years of marriage, Mackenzie officially filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023. In the divorce petition, the MTV star claimed Ryan was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” exist between them.

The couple’s divorce case, however, was dismissed one year later due to inactivity. “It is ordered by the court that this case be, and the same is hereby dismissed, without prejudice, with the cost taxed against the plaintiff,” court documents stated, per The U.S. Sun.

Things picked back up last month when Ryan followed through with the split and filed for divorce.

Although Ryan’s relationship with Mackenzie may be more distant than ever, his status with Bookout, 32, appears to be in a friendly place.

During Easter weekend, Bookout and Ryan joined their son for a family reunion in celebration of the spring holiday.

“Ryan is doing really well,” Bookout exclusively shared with Us Weekly on April 1 after documenting the meeting via Instagram. “I believe in a week, he’ll be a year sober, which I have never seen since his act of addiction really began. But he’s doing really well, doing the work.”

The former 16 and Pregnant star also shared a positive update about Ryan’s relationship with his oldest son.

“I feel like him and Bentley are in a really good place,” Bookout shared. “All I say is hope and expectations are two different things. I’m still very, very hopeful every day. But I will also say that over the last year, I think expectations have changed a little bit too. He’s doing really well.”