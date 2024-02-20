Teen Mom alums Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards’ divorce case has been dismissed nearly one year after the filing.

The case was dismissed on Monday, February 19, due to inactivity. “It is ordered by the court that this case be, and the same is hereby dismissed, without prejudice, with the cost taxed against the plaintiff,” the documents stated, per the U.S. Sun.

A clerk for Hamilton County explained to the outlet that “there was never a Final Decree on this case,” noting, “It sat for over 270 days with nothing filed so it was dismissed on Procedural Steps.” Ryan and Mackenzie have 30 days to reopen the case, or it will remain dismissed.

The news comes days after Ryan, 36, seemingly moved in with his current girlfriend, Amanda Conner, per her social media posts documenting the moving process. (The couple reportedly met when Ryan was completing his court-ordered rehab stint in summer 2023.)

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2023 that Mackenzie, 27, had filed for divorce from Ryan after six years of marriage. Mackenzie was also granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their two children, son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 4. (Ryan also shares Bentley, 15, with ex Maci Bookout.)

Earlier that month, Ryan was arrested for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, Us confirmed at the time. He was booked one month later for stalking and violating Mackenzie’s Order of Protection against him. In April 2023, he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a DUI.

Ryan was sentenced to nearly one year in jail after pleading guilty to harassing Mackenzie after he shared revealing photos of her on the internet and alleged that she cheated on him.

In July 2023, he was granted a furlough to leave jail and seek treatment at an inpatient rehab program. The next month he was seen walking with Mackenzie outside the halfway house and rehab facility where he resided.

During the October 2023 reunion of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ryan said that although he and Mackenzie were still divorcing, he wasn’t “sure” if that’s what she still desired. Days later, Mackenzie took to social media to set the record straight.

Alongside a snap of a family portrait with Ryan cropped out, Mackenzie replied to a fan comment asking for her take on Ryan’s remarks regarding their divorce.

“OK so MTV was saying how you want Ryan back. You wouldn’t sign the divorce papers. Is that correct?” the user commented on the photo, while Mackenzie replied, “Um no.”

The former couple met at a gym in Chattanooga, Tennessee and were featured on the MTV series for several years. They got engaged in December 2016, and tied the knot five months later.