Teen Mom’s Mackenzie Edwards is speaking out after Ryan Edwards seemed to imply she no longer wanted to go ahead with their divorce.

On Saturday, October 14, Mackenzie, 26, took to Instagram to share a telling photo — a family portrait with Ryan, 35, cropped out. While the original beachy shot featured the couple with their kids, Jagger, 5, and Stella, 3, as well as Mackenzie’s son Hudson (whom she shares with ex-husband Zachary Stephens) and the family dog, both Ryan and the pup were nowhere to be seen in the cropped upload. The picture has since been deleted.

In the comments of the post, one fan asked Mackenzie her take on Ryan’s comments on their divorce. (On the October 11 Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion, Ryan told Dr. Drew Pinsky that he and Mackenzie were still divorcing, though he wasn’t “sure” if that’s what she still wanted.)

“Okay so mtv was saying how you want Ryan back. You wouldn’t sign the divorce papers. Is that correct?” the user commented on the photo, to which Mackenzie replied: “Um no.”

Two days later, Mackenzie shared a photo with her two youngest children. “I’m proud of us ♥️,” she captioned a photo bending down and talking to Jagger and Stella.

Mackenzie’s return to social media comes on the heels of the two-part Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion. In addition to her estranged husband’s remarks about their divorce, his family — and ex Maci Bookout — revealed they were worried about the negative impact Mackenzie could have on Ryan’s sobriety. (Ryan, who told Dr. Drew he is “five months sober,” has been living in a halfway house since late summer after spending several months in jail for harassing Mackenzie.)

Ryan’s mom, Jen Edwards, told Dr. Drew that Mackenzie’s visit to Ryan’s rehab facility in August was “very worrisome.”

“There is no one who should be on that property but the patients. Ryan got in trouble for that,” Jen shared in response to the photos that showed the exes talking and smiling while at the facility.

When Dr. Drew expressed his concern that Ryan’s estranged wife may not understand his condition as well as his parents and Maci, 31, he asked if they shared the fear that Mackenzie could be a “danger” to Ryan’s sobriety.

“Absolutely,” Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, responded, while Jen and Maci nodded. (Maci and Ryan share son Bentley, 14.)

Mackenzie, for her part, filed for divorce from Ryan in February after he was arrested for harassing her. Ryan, who was also booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at the time, faced two more arrests in the wake of the drama: in March, he was booked for stalking and violating Mackenzie’s order of protection against him, and in April he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and a DUI after overdosing in his car. He was subsequently sentenced to nearly one year in jail following his guilty plea for harassment, though he only served several months before a judge released him to a rehab facility and then a halfway house.