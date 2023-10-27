Tyler Posey‘s wedding to singer Phem also served as an unofficial Teen Wolf reunion — but not all of his former costars were in attendance.

“It was just so exciting to share that with them. I love [the Teen Wolf cast],” Posey, 32, said in an interview with The New York Post, which was published on Friday, October 27. “I always have and I always will. They were hanging with me all night and partying and dancing. And it was just such a fun experience and it just meant a lot that whoever did show up was there.”

The actor’s wedding took place at a spiritual meditation center in Malibu earlier this month and had a star-studded guest list including Avril Lavigne and Bella Thorne. Posey’s former costars Colton Haynes, Tyler Hoechlin, JR Bourne and Khylin Rhambo joined the festivities as well.

However, Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien was nowhere to be seen. “No Dylans. They were both busy,” Posey said about O’Brien, 32, and fellow costar Dylan Sprayberry. “They were both invited, but they were busy.”

Related: ‘Teen Wolf’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien and Holland Roden made names for themselves on Teen Wolf, and since the show ended, the cast has kept busy. The MTV series — a reboot of the 1985 film with Michael J. Fox — followed a group of teenagers made up of werewolves, hunters, humans and more as they navigated high […]

Posey said he had to be “strategic” about which friends to invite to the ceremony, which he and his wife kept “pretty small.”

He added: “[I] kind of [had to] bite the bullet and be like, ‘Oh, s—t, I can’t.’ Who would I need to see there? And all of those people mean so much to me. And so the fact that they can make it was — it was so cool. I was so touched.”

Teen Wolf was a memorable fixture of MTV’s programming slate during its run from 2011 to 2017. The supernatural series revolved around a high school student who became a werewolf after he was bitten by an alpha. He ultimately had to face issues in his life while also trying to protect his hometown, Beacon Hills, from various threats.

Related: 'Teen Wolf’ Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life Since their time on Teen Wolf, the cast of the hit MTV series have been candid about their search for love. The supernatural show, which originally aired from 2011 to 2017, revolved around a high school student who became a teenage werewolf after he is bitten by an alpha. He ultimately had to face issues […]

Earlier this year, many of the cast members reunited in Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie. O’Brien, Arden Cho and Cody Christian, however, did not reprise their roles.

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” O’Brien told Variety in March 2022. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

He added: “Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f—king kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

Related: Who Died? Who Survived? 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Ending Explained Warning: This story contains spoilers from Teen Wolf: The Movie. It’s good to be back? Teen Wolf: The Movie reunited the gang back in Beacon Hills — but not everyone made it out alive. After spending the entire film trying to protect his son Eli Hale (Vince Mattis), Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) ultimately died as […]

Even though not everyone reunited on screen, Posey revealed on Friday how the cast stays in touch.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“We do have a text chain. We’re all really busy. I think it’s hard to keep it going every day,” he explained. “But I think my favorite part about it is just growing up together and getting closer and closer as time goes on because it really solidifies how meaningful it is and how true the friendship we actually have [is] when we grow closer, as we grow older. You get more settled into who we are as individuals and [we’re] getting to share that with one another.”

Posey praised the lasting bond he formed with his costars, adding, “It’s true friendship that we were sort of — not forced into — but we ran with it. It’s really special. I’m really happy that we have that.”