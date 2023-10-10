Stephen and Lucy may have a tumultuous relationship in Tell Me Lies, but their real-life counterparts Jackson White and Grace Van Patten are still going strong.

The Hulu stars packed on the PDA in a video on Monday, October 9, while promoting their partnership with Rag & Bone.

In the clip, Patten, 26, put on a pair of sunglasses before hanging out with her boyfriend. The couple took turns filming each other in the car while driving to an ice cream date. At one point, Patten rested her head on White’s shoulder. The duo also shared a kiss as the video came to an end.

Patten and White, 27, rose to fame after playing Lucy and Stephen, respectively, in the Hulu adaptation of Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering’s book of the same name. After the show’s September 2022 premiere, fans started to speculate that the actors were dating in real life.

Patten was first to spark relationship speculation when she admitted to having the “biggest crush ever” on her costar while chatting with E! News in October 2022.

During a separate interview that same month, Patten played coy about where things between herself and White stood.

“Fans should just leave it up for mystery, keep it fun. Who knows?” the actress told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “It’s so fun getting to do all of this together. It’s just great. We never stop hanging out with the cast. We hang out all the time.”

The following month, White was asked about dating Patten and admitted he hopes “that happens.”

“Our lives are built in together. It’s crazy, we have so much to do together,” he said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in October 2022. “She is the f—king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you’ll ever meet. She was the fearless leader on our show. She’s 25 years old and runs a set like she’s been doing this for 30 years. She’s so consistent and good at this.”

They confirmed that they were more than friends by touching tongues in a November 2022 Instagram post.

“…Just in the lick of time,” Patten captioned the photo.

While they’ve kept things low-key since kicking off an official relationship, both Patten and White — who are scarcely on social media — have given various glimpses into their lives together.

“Florida couple steals go cart trophy from 9 year old birthday boy,” White joked, captioning a selfie with his girlfriend on May 22.