A costar connection! Jackson White and Grace Van Patten play toxic love interests in Hulu’s Tell Me Lies — but in real life they have offered glimpses at their sweet romance.

The pair rose to stardom after playing college students Lucy and Stephen in a show based on a novel by Carola Lovering. The hit series follows the fictional couple as their tumultuous connection affects everyone around them.

While promoting the project, Patten sparked dating speculation when she confirmed that White was her celebrity crush. “Yes, biggest crush ever,” she told E News! in October 2022.

That same month, the Ambulance star addressed rumors of a possible romance between him and the New York native.

“All I’m saying is that I’m obsessed with her because she’s f—king amazing,” he said on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, noting that he hopes “that happens” between him and Patten. “Our lives are built in together. It’s crazy, we have so much to do together.”

White added: “She is the f—king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you’ll ever meet. She was the fearless leader on our show. She’s 25 years old and runs a set like she’s been doing this for 30 years. She’s so consistent and good at this.”

At the time, the actor also credited their set for creating a safe environment for him and Patten to bring their characters to life. “It’s not treated as this big, scary thing,” he told E! News about filming the show’s sex scenes. “It’s just another scene that we have to block out and that we have to figure out beforehand.”

White continued: “We were on the same page. It’s really amazing that we had our intimacy coordinator who really just discussed everything and created such a safe environment for us, because the scenes are very, very intimate.”

Meanwhile, the Tramps star remained tight-lipped about her offscreen bond with White after being spotted spending quality time together.

“Fans should just leave it up for mystery, keep it fun. Who knows?” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022. “[The speculation] doesn’t bother me at all. It’s fun. It’s fun like any other discussion about the show. It’s engaging and it’s hilarious. I love it.”

Later that month, Tell Me Lies was renewed for a second season on Hulu. Patten and White continued to fuel romance rumors by documenting their time together in New York and Los Angeles before returning to film the sophomore season.

Scroll down to relive White and Patten’s romance: