Tennis Player Matteo Berrettini Opens Up About Split from Melissa Satta

Tennis player Matteo Berrettini is opening up about his split from girlfriend Melissa Satta.

“Melissa Satta and I are no longer together,” Berrettini, 27, said in a statement to The Sun on Sunday, February 25. “What I can say is that we had a beautiful, intense relationship, we have great respect for each other. I won’t go beyond this, I don’t like sharing my private life too much.”

He continued, “Nothing special happened. I must thank her for this period we lived together very intensely despite all the difficulties of the case.”

Berrettini and Satta, 38, went public with their relationship in January 2023. Satta told Vanity Fair Italy in May 2023 that she met Berrettini in Miami at a dinner with mutual friends.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

“We spoke to each other, we exchanged telephone numbers and from there we started talking,” she said. “The next day we both left, my life is in Milan, he lives in Monte Carlo.”

Satta added that the twosome had “a thousand chats on WhatsApp” which “never ended,” saying, “I’ve met people over dinner and exchanged numbers, but things often end the same way they started. Not with Matteo: if we are still here it is because we managed to meet … in various cities.”

A few months after bringing their romance into the spotlight, Berrettini suffered an abdominal injury, leading him to miss the Italian Open in May 2023.

“I have been holding on to the hope of being able to compete in Rome, a tournament that means so much to me and where all my dreams started. However my latest scan results show I still need at least a week before I can start training physically again,” he wrote via Instagram in April 2023.

Related: Which Celebs Have Married or Dated Pro Tennis Players? A Guide Andy Roddick and Serena Williams are just two tennis stars who’ve made headlines for their high-profile romances — and celebrity hook ups — in addition to their athletic abilities. Roddick romanced Mandy Moore in the early 2000s before he found The One in wife Brooklyn Decker. The two women, however, are both still some of […]

Fans theorized that his injury resulted from sex. Satta later took to social media to address those claims and said she faced “insulting, bullying and sexist messages” online.

“I choose to be a public figure, and I accept being exposed and exposing myself on social media, but I’m just trying to have a romantic relationship with another person, I just want to try to be happy too,” Satta said via Instagram in April 2023, per Vanity Fair Italy. “I’m a normal girl and I live a normal life out of the spotlight, why should I be accused because my partner is having a difficult time in his job?”

When Vanity Fair Italy asked about the injury, she replied: “It’s a shame that it’s an injury at the same point as the one in 2021, when I didn’t know him. But in any case: do I really have to answer to these people?”