Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Celebrities Who’ve Romanced Professional Tennis Players Past and Present: Brooklyn Decker and More

By
Celebs Married or Dating Pro Tennis Players Past and Present
13
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Andy Roddick and Serena Williams are just two tennis stars who’ve made headlines for their high-profile romances — and celebrity hook ups — in addition to their athletic abilities.

Roddick romanced Mandy Moore in the early 2000s before he found The One in wife Brooklyn Decker. The two women, however, are both still some of Roddick’s biggest fans. In August 2023, Moore celebrated the 20th anniversary of Roddick’s US Open championship.

“I’m so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!” Moore wrote via her Instagram Story alongside his GQ Sports profile.

Decker, who has been married to Roddick since 2009, replied to Moore’s post, calling the actress “a class act.” Decker noted that Moore was “a huge part” of Roddick’s life when he won the coveted title in 2003.

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal

Williams, for her part, dated Common and Drake before saying “I Do” to Alexis Ohanian in 2017.

Scroll down to see which celebrities have been linked to tennis’ biggest players:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Alexis Ohanian
1250017445andy_roddick_290x206

Andy Roddick
1250017799anna_kournikova_290x206

Anna Kournikova
1250531378brooke_schields_290x206

Brooke Shields
1253033524brooklyn decker b

Brooklyn Decker
1425324887common 206

Common
Celeb Bio Pics 304 Drake

Drake
1280433049enrique 206

Enrique Iglesias
Inside Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's Baby Shower Before Welcoming 1st Child: Drone Displays, Dancing and More

Kaley Cuoco
mandy moore bio

Mandy Moore
1271087661nicole scherzingerm

Nicole Scherzinger

Ryan Sweeting

Sara Foster
Serena Williams

Serena Williams

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.