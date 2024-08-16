Sara Foster seemingly hinted at her and Tommy Haas’ relationship issues while detailing her emotional journey on her podcast.

“I have walls everywhere, and it’s only been in the last two years where I’ve decided I don’t want those walls anymore,” Sara, 43, told her sister Erin Foster and their “The World’s First Podcast” guest Justin Baldoni on the Thursday, August 15, episode. “I’ve never been someone that tells what I feel, like, truly.”

Sara recorded the podcast prior to her and Haas’ split, which made headlines on Wednesday, August 14. During the episode, she said she’d been in therapy for three years to help better express her feelings.

“I’m craving surrounding myself with people who will also show up like that. I just have no time for anything else,” Sara revealed. “That’s where I’m at right now, and I’m just cutting people out left and right.”

The Favorite Daughter cofounder explained that she’s now trying to become an “open f–king can of worms” and expects the same from the people in her life.

“I’m just craving f–king deep, hard conversations,” Sara confessed. “I think because I’ve avoided hard conversations my entire life, I’m like, ‘If you’re here to small talk, you’re out. You’re f–king out.’ Like, I need to go deep or we’re not going [there].”

Erin, 41, and Baldoni, 40, both said they were proud of Sara for being vulnerable, which caused her to get emotional. Sara broke down over being “a little late” to the journey but noted that she’s realized it’s “the exact perfect timing” for these revelations.

The podcast episode dropped one day after news broke that Sara and Haas, 46, reportedly called it quits after 19 years together. People was first to report the breakup, with a source saying the estranged couple were currently focused on coparenting their two daughters, Valentina, 13, and Josephine, 8. Sara nor Haas have spoken publicly about the split.

The duo began dating in the mid-2000s and were together nearly two decades before their separation. Last year, Sara commented on her relationship with the former tennis player, explaining why they never got married.

“We’ve been together since I’ve been 25 years old,” Sara said on the “We Met at Acme” podcast at the time. “We have two kids. Our lives are completely intertwined and together.”

Sara, who is one of David Foster’s six children, pointed to her father’s five marriages as one of the reasons she never wed. (David, 74, is currently married to Katharine McPhee.)

“I didn’t grow up respecting marriage, because I grew up thinking it doesn’t mean anything,” she confessed. “You just walk away, you cheat, you go to this person, you go to that person. We just didn’t grow up with the foundation of marriage being a union of bliss and holy matrimony and forever, and we just didn’t.”

Sara explained that she and Haas got engaged “early on” in their romance but put a wedding on the “back burner” as they grew their family.

“We’re very much committed. Then we had our daughter, and it just sort of was this thing of like, should we, shouldn’t we?” she added. “Now it’s come this far that we don’t even talk about it really anymore.”