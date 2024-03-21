Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is heartbroken by the death of her ex-boyfriend and former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov.

Sabalenka, 25, broke her silence via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 20, writing in English and her native Belarusian, “Konstantin’s death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

The two had been linked since 2021, but it’s unclear when they ended their relationship. Koltsov died on Monday, March 18, in Miami after an apparent suicide. He was 42.

“According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony,” Miami-Dade P.D. said in a statement to Us Weekly, noting that foul play is not suspected.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Koltsov competed in the NHL for three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and played internationally for 18 seasons, appearing in two Olympics for the Belarusian National Team.

“The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Konstantin Koltsov,” the team wrote via X on Tuesday, March 19. “The native of Belarus was the Penguins’ first-round draft choice in 1999 and was with the team from 2003-2006, playing 144 NHL games. Konstantin was a teammate of both Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux during the 2005-06 season.”

Koltsov was said to be supporting Sabalenka, the world’s No. 2 women’s tennis player, at the Miami Open. She is scheduled to face Paula Badosa on Friday, March 22, and was seen training this week in preparation.

In the days since Koltsov’s death, Sabalenka’s peers have voiced their support for her, including her upcoming opponent.

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

“[Sabalenka is] one of my best friends,” Badosa told reporters on Tuesday. “Yesterday, I spoke with her [for] a lot of time. This morning the same. So I know what she’s going through. I know the entire situation, what is happening.”

She continued, “That for me is a little bit shocking also to go through that because, at the end, she’s my best friend and I don’t want her to suffer. It’s a very tough situation. At the same point, playing against her, it’s also uncomfortable.”

Former No. 1 tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki added, “I can’t even imagine what she’s going through right now, I’m saying that. I’m also tearing up. It’s such a terrible situation. It’s so hard. I reached out to her and I told her that I was here if she needed anything.”