The Giudices are heartbroken. Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia took to Instagram after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s husband, Joe Giudice, was ordered to be deported to his native Italy.

Teresa, 46, shared a picture on Sunday, October 14, of the Statue of Liberty crying while covering her eyes with her hands. She captioned the post with four emojis of praying hands.

Moments later, Gia, 17, posted an old family photo of herself with Joe, 46. “This is one of my favorite pictures of me and my dad,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“My father is no threat to society,” she continued. “He is one of the most warm hearted people I know, he would never harm a soul. He puts everyone else before himself. I know who my father is and I think many of you do too. My father did his time and learned from his mistakes. Isn’t being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that’s exactly what my father did. He hasn’t felt or looked this good since he was in his 30’s. We have so many plans to do as a family when he gets out. I need my father to be here. My father belongs with us and his entire family.”

Gia noted that her dad immigrated to the United States when he was an infant and called it “the only country he knows.” She ended her message with the hashtag #bringjoehome.

Joe is currently serving 41 months in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. A judge ruled on Wednesday, October 10, that Joe will be deported to Italy after he completes his sentence in 2019. He can file to appeal the ruling by November 9.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that Teresa, who served 11 months in prison in 2015 on similar fraud charges, did not think her husband would be deported. She “thought that they would make an exception for Joe since he has been in this country for so long,” the insider added.

In addition to Gia, the couple share daughters Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9. Earlier on Sunday, Milania called Joe “the best dad in the world” on Instagram.

