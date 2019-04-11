Showing her gratitude! Teresa Giudice might have been a day late to celebrate National Siblings Day, but she didn’t let the opportunity to gush over her brother, Joe Gorga, completely pass her by amid his ongoing support.

“A little late but always in my [heart],” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, captioned an Instagram picture of herself with her younger bro, 39. “Happy Siblings day @joeygorga love you so much!!!”

Giudice’s post came shortly after Gorga exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that he’d “definitely” be his sister’s wingman should her husband, Joe Giudice, get deported, leading them to split. (The Celebrity Apprentice alum confirmed in January that if her spouse is forced to return to his native Italy, the couple would go their “separate ways.”)

“She’s waiting for her husband and we’ll see what happens. And if that doesn’t happen, I’m sure she’ll be on the market,” Gorga told Us. “You gotta help her out. She’ll be 47 in May. That’s pretty sad. It sucks!”

The businessman was released into ICE custody following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud, which he completed last month. Though he filed an appeal in November 2018 after being court ordered to return to Italy, the decision could take a year to be made.

“If he’s deported, she’s not going to go to Italy. She’s not going to move her children,” Gorga told Us of Teresa’s decision to stay put with the couple’s four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9. “It’s just that there’s nothing to do in Italy. There’s no jobs. The best you can do is work in a restaurant or work in a gas station. It’s very difficult in Italy, or work at tourist spots. So I believe she’s making the right decision for her and for her girls.”

However, Teresa and her husband remain close, even speaking on the phone almost every day, according to Gorga.

“Believe it or not, he could call as many times as he wants,” the “Grow With Gorga” real estate seminar host explained to Us. “It’s crazy. I mean, if he wants to call 30 times a day, he can. So they talk a lot. They haven’t seen him yet but I know they’re planning to go.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!