Terri Irwin paid tribute to her late husband, Steve Irwin, as she tweeted about her daughter Bindi Irwin’s wedding earlier this week.

The conservationist, 21, married fiancé Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo in Queensland on Wednesday, March 25, hours before the Australian government enforced a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple had originally planned to marry in a larger celebration on April 4.

“Remembering @RobertIrwin’s first wedding,” Terri captioned a throwback photo on Friday, March 27, showing the Crocodile Hunter, who died in 2006, holding the couple’s son, Robert. “I love that Steve and Robert both wore khaki. I know Steve would have worn khaki to Bindi & Chandler’s wedding, too. I wish he could have been there to see the most special day in his daughter’s life. We miss him so much.”

Bindi shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “Mum and Robert’s support has meant the world to me and Chandler during this special time in our lives. I had to share with you some of their kind words. I have happy tears. ❤️ This is the true meaning of family and love.”

Terri also posted an adorable photo of the former Dancing With the Stars winner as a flower girl at a wedding.

“My beautiful Bindi has loved everything about weddings since she was a little girl,” she captioned the throwback pic on Sunday, March 29. “It seems like I just blinked my eyes and she was celebrating her own wedding with her soulmate, Chandler. I love you so much. Treasure each day of your happily ever after.”

Powell, 23, also shared a photo of his bride on Sunday, albeit a recent one that showed her cradling a koala. “My beautiful wife,” he captioned the pic on Instagram.

Bindi also let fans know about some special candles that were made by the Unwined Candle Company in Australia for the couple’s canceled bigger wedding celebration. They are now for sale to raise funds for Australia Zoo, which is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Chandler and I are thrilled to be sharing our wedding candles with you,” Bindi wrote. “These funds are going to help @AustraliaZoo care for the 1,200 beautiful animals that call our gardens home. During these challenging times, we have no guests at Australia Zoo, so your online shopping support is making a huge difference. On behalf of all of our animals, from giraffes to koalas, thank you for being Wildlife Warriors.”

“These candles are very special to us,” she added. “Made in Australia from re-purposed, locally sourced wine bottles. Although we didn’t get married on April 4th as planned, we said our vows and had a lovely ceremony on March 25th here at Australia Zoo. We had some of these candles burning and enjoyed the scent of native florals and nectar. Glad to be sharing them with you, we hope you enjoy them as much as we did. Love wins!”