Terry Crews Details Alleged Sexual Assault by Adam Venit in TV Interview

Terry Crews has detailed the alleged sexual assault by Hollywood agent Adam Venit in a new TV interview. The former NFL player opened up about the alleged incident during a Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan on Wednesday, November 16.

Crews claims that Venit, the head of the motion picture department at WME, groped him while he was at an event with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, and Adam Sandler in February 2016. Venit is Sandler, Eddie Murphy and Sylvester Stallone’s agent.

“He’s connected to probably everyone I know in the business,” Crews, 49, told Strahan. “I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever. I knew of him … The first time I ever had an interaction with him was at this event.”

“I’m looking at him and he’s basically staring at me and he’s sticking his tongue. Just overtly sexual kind of tongue moves. It’s a party, it’s packed, the whole thing,” he continued. “And I’m looking like, ‘Is this a joke? I don’t understand.’ It was actually so bizarre. And he keeps coming over to me. I stick my hand out and he literally takes his hand and puts it, squeezes my genitals. And I jump back like, ‘Hey, hey!’ … I go, ‘Dude, what are you doing?'”

Crews alleges that the behavior continued more than once. “And then he comes back again and he just won’t stop. And then I really got forceful, pushed him back, he bumps into all the other partygoers and he starts giggling and laughing,” he said on GMA. “I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified. I went over to Adam [Sandler] right then and there and said, ‘Man, come get your boy. What is his problem?'” According to Crews, Sandler didn’t understand either because it was “bizarre to both of us.”

He added: “My wife is right there. He was acting so weird and so strange that I put myself in-between him and my wife.” Crews said he felt such rage at the time that he could “punch a hole” in Venit’s head.

“I will not be shamed. I did nothing wrong. Nothing,” he said. “What kind of man would I be to tell my kids, ‘If someone touches you where you don’t want to, tell someone’ if I’m not doing it myself?”

Crews first claimed that a male Hollywood executive sexually assaulted him last month amid sexual assault and harassment allegations made against Harvey Weinstein. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Crews has filed a police report alleging the sexual assault.

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Venit is on leave amid the controversy.

