Celebs were out and about this week, from Teyana Taylor rocking a “Vote Now or Cry Later” tee to PACSUN’s ComplexCon event in Long Beach, California, to Bella Hadid showing off her fridge on Instagram, to Edward Norton celebrating the NYC marathon with a dinner. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Teyana Taylor attended PACSUN’s launch at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California.

— Olivia Culpo rocked a Cotton Citizen Super Crop jacket with the Cotton Citizen Strap Jean part of the brand’s current collection while out and about in L.A.

— Veronica Beard x BANDIER hosted a hot pilates workout with Shannon Nadj to celebrate their latest collaboration.

— Sara Sampaio turned heads on the streets of NYC while wearing pair of Joe’s Jeans High-Res Micro Flare.

— Sarah Jessica Parker carried her favorite low-sugar snack, Icelandic Provisions Coconut Skyr, while leaving her home in NYC.

— Wilmer Valderrama raised a glass of Johnnie Walker Black Label at the whisky’s event for its Keep America Walking campaign in Houston, Texas.

— Lana Del Rey was greeted by the first fully electric SUV Audi e-tron at the LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci, where she wore jewelry by the brand.

— Noah Centineo enjoyed falafel and Impossible meatballs at Cleo Third Street.

— Emily Current and Meritt Elliot of THE GREAT teamed up with St. Frank, a premium lifestyle home brand, to host a Dia de los Muertos celebration at their new boutique on Melrose Avenue.

— America Ferrera and Gina Rodriguez attended the Latinas Stand Up rally to encourage people to get out and vote at Ball & Chain in Miami, Florida.

— Emily Ratajkowski and Aaron Paul attended the premiere and afterparty of the highly anticipated new thriller Welcome Home presented by Casa Noble Tequila.

— Jussie Smollett performed songs from his new album for the crowd at Espolon Tequila’s Dia de los Muertos party at Academy in Hollywood.

— Paris Hilton attended Podwall Entertainment’s 9th Annual Halloween party presented by Maker’s Mark at The Peppermint Club.

— Bella Hadid showed off her grocery-packed fridge, which included spicy avocado-flavored Hope Hummus in an Instagram story.

— Peyton Meyer teamed up with Allstate to promote safe driving for National Teen Driver Safety Week.

— Guillermo del Toro attended a Dia de los Muertos dinner hosted by Patron Tequila and Chef Thomas Keller at Per Se in NYC.

— Haliee Steinfeld hosted the MTV EMAs 2018 in Bilbao, Spain, and wore Anita Ko’s Twist Diamond Ring in 18k rose gold.

— Up-and-coming artist Brandon Bill$ and Brianna Leah hung out with their sister DaniLeigh, a.k.a. Lil Bebe, and JBalvin at ComplexCon.

— Hard Rock International SVP Dale Hipsh welcomed guests for the hotel chain’s Rock Om launch with sound ambassador DJ Drez and yogi Marti Nikko, who partnered with Manduka, at the Hard Rock Hotel Davos in Switzerland.

— French Montana performed during the final night of 5 Boroughs. 5 Nights. 5 Views with the LG V40 ThinQ at Stage 48 in NYC.

— Frankie Delgado, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt and Stephanie Pratt hung out at HYDE Sunset while The Chainsmokers performed.

— Steve Jones and Billy Idol joined forces for a special Generation Sex show presented by KLOS at the Roxy in West Hollywood, where their respective bands, the Sex Pistols and Generation X, merged.

— Tyler Posey stayed at The Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, NY, while on tour with his band PVMNTS.

— Amber Heard enjoyed spicy tuna rice crispy, yellowtail sashimi and snapper sashimi at TAO Los Angeles during an intimate family dinner.

— Sarah Michelle Gellar joined Alliance of Moms for its flagship event Raising Baby, a day of interactive and educational parenting workshops for L.A.’s pregnant and parenting foster youth.

— Edward Norton and Maasai Tribesmen dined at Moxy Times Square while celebrating the NYC marathon, and sipped on the restaurant’s specialty Black Walnut Manhattan and enjoyed the Atlantic Halibut.

— Mariah Carey enjoyed a pre-show dinner with her team at LAVO at Marina Bay Sands SkyPark.

— Tyga and Mohamed Hadid attended graffiti artist Alec Monopoly’s launch of his capsule collection for the Beverly Hills Hotel.

— Panic! of the Disco’s Brendon Urie rocked a look from The Kooples at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

— Model Cheyenne Maya Carty was spotted at a fitting for her first Victoria Secret fashion show with 111SKIN products in hand.

