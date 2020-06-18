That 70s Show Creator Likes Danny Masterson Deserves to Rot Tweet

That ‘70s Show cocreator Mark Brazill “liked” two tweets about Danny Masterson after the actor was charged with three counts of rape on Wednesday, June 17.

Both posts were shared by a fan page that uploads clips from the Fox sitcom. The first, which Brazill has since un-“liked,” suggested that Masterson’s character, Steven Hyde, “would punch” his real-life self. The second read, “Danny masterson deserves to rot for the horrible way he treated and silenced women who were brave enough to speak out against his abuse. if you are out there, i believe you. i see you. i am here for you.”

the creator of that 70s show liking this tweet omg… pic.twitter.com/XM0Tmo68e1 — that 70s show ☮︎ (@that70sclips) June 18, 2020

danny masterson deserves to rot for the horrible way he treated and silenced women who were brave enough to speak out against his abuse. if you are out there, i believe you. i see you. i am here for you. — that 70s show ☮︎ (@that70sclips) June 17, 2020

The TV producer, 58, also retweeted actor-comedian Michael McKean’s post joking that his “Chris D’Elia-Danny Masterson buddy comedy script [is] coming along nicely.” (Earlier in the day, D’Elia, 40, denied Twitter allegations that he sexually harassed and groomed underage girls.)

My Chris D’Elia-Danny Masterson buddy comedy script coming along nicely…just a quick Twitter check and… — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 18, 2020

Masterson, 44, was charged with three counts of rape by force or fear on Wednesday, more than three years after he was first accused. He was arrested at 11:30 a.m. and released three hours later on $3.3 million bail.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a press release that the Ranch alum allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and another 23-year-old woman between October and December 2003, all at his Hollywood Hills home. He faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison if convicted. His arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” his criminal defense attorney, Tom Mesereau, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Obviously Mr. Masterson and his wife [Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Masterson’s accusers, meanwhile, said in a statement to Us that they are “confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice and holding those that victimized us accountable.”

The Men at Work alum starred as Steven Hyde on That ‘70s Show from 1998 to 2006.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.