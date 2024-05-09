The Archbishop of Canterbury, Jason Welby, is speaking out about the royal family’s rift.

“We must not judge them. They’re human beings, they must not be judged,” Welby, 68, said during a Thursday, May 9, appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain when asked about Prince Harry’s estrangement from the rest of the royal family. “They need to be prayed for and supported.”

The archbishop’s comments come one day after Harry, 39, attended a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex was met by a crowd of what appeared to be thousands of people as he left the church. He beamed as he shook hands and chatted with several of them.

Meanwhile, Harry’s father, King Charles III, was at a Buckingham Palace garden party with other senior royals just two miles away. A spokesperson for Harry confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 7, that the father-son duo would not be able to connect during Harry’s trip across the pond.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” the spokesperson said.

Although Charles, 75, and other members of Harry’s family weren’t able to attend the anniversary celebrations, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Harry had attempted to contact his family and invite them to the Games.

The insider added that Harry and his brother, Prince William, “haven’t had a real conversation in months,” although Harry “would be more than happy” to reconnect.

Harry’s tension with his father and brother goes back to 2020 when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working senior royals and moved to the United States with their son Archie, now 5. They went on to welcome daughter Lilibet, 2.

The rift deepened when Harry made several claims about the royal family in his 2023 memoir Spare, including an allegation that he once got into a physical fight with William, 41, over Meghan, 42.

There may be renewed hope for the brothers’ reconciliation as William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton, battles cancer, a second source told Us.

Kate, 42, who confirmed her diagnosis in March, is “willing” to talk to Harry and is “done with all the bad blood,” the insider said.

“They want a relationship with Meghan and Harry, and they don’t want the acrimony to carry over to the next generation,” the source continued, explaining that William and Kate want their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, to form a bond with Harry’s kids.

Charles, meanwhile, is battling a cancer diagnosis of his own. After Buckingham Palace announced the news in February, Harry flew from Los Angeles to London to see his father.

“I love my family,” Harry said during an appearance on Good Morning America later that month. “I jumped on a plane and went to see him as soon as I could.”

The prince added that he had “other trip plans” lined up to visit the U.K. and would “stop in and see my family as much as I can.”