After Genevieve Parisi posed with a “F—k Shanae” sign alongside several of her fellow The Bachelor contestants, she has since apologized for her actions.

“Regarding the sign brought out at the club last night, I just want to reiterate that we didn’t ask for it and didn’t know it was coming to our table,” Genevieve, 26, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, February 25. “That being said, it was insensitive for me to video it and post it to Instagram. Nobody is perfect and I’m learning as I go. 🤍”

Shortly after taping of the “Women Tell All” special, many of the season 26 alums gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the birthdays of fellow contestants Elizabeth Corrigan and Marlena Wesh. The group shared social media footage on Thursday, February 24, at a club, where they were gifted a “F—k Shanae” sign by the Doheny Room employees. The sign seemingly referenced contestant Shanae Ankney’s status as a villain throughout Clayton Echard’s season.

“The best part about this is we didn’t even ask for it,” Genevieve wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, sharing snaps from the festivities. “They just knew.”

While Shanae, 29, was not at the bash, her behavior has been a fixture throughout the ABC series, which began airing in January. The Ohio native had feuded with multiple contestants including Elizabeth, 32, whom she called “two-faced” to Clayton, 28, alleging that the real estate advisor had ignored her earlier that day.

Elizabeth, for her part, later told Shanae that she had ADHD, which could have explained why she had not heard her name being called.

“It’s really hard for me to have multiple auditory inputs because I can’t process the information,” Elizabeth explained in the January 31 episode. “I have ADHD. I’ve had it really bad since I was a kid. Like, I was probably just really trying to concentrate on what Ency [Abedin] was trying to say to me, and maybe you had said something in the middle of her saying something and I just, I can’t, like, hear it.”

Shanae claimed that she did not buy the excuse: “Fake, fake, fake … ADHD, my ass.”

The former football player, who sent home Elizabeth amid her drama with Shanae, has since admitted he regretted his elimination decision.

“I’m sorry, Elizabeth, for what you’re going through. I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn’t there. I obviously knew y’all weren’t in a good place, but at the time I thought it was, solely, petty drama,” Clayton wrote in a social media statement earlier this month. “I would have sent Shanae home immediately for making fun of you for being neurodivergent, had I known.”

He added at the time: “Overall, the experience for me watching hasn’t been fun, simply because I’m seeing all the damage that I caused. I really meant well, but my actions weren’t always the best as I now can see the repercussions from my decisions. I can promise you I’m learning from the mistakes though and am doing everything in my power to come out the other side a better man.”

