Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan is officially under investigation by Washington state health officials for her past offensive tweets.

Washington Department of Health spokesperson Gordon MacCracken told Page Six on Wednesday, March 24, that the inquiry “doesn’t necessarily mean that disciplinary action will occur, just that we are moving to the stage of an investigation.”

MacCracken noted that there was no specific timeline for how long the proceedings could take, adding that he cannot “predict an outcome.”

Nolan, 27, is a licensed mental health counselor. The DOH signaled earlier this month that her career could be impacted by her social media scandal.

“This week, we’ve received multiple complaints against Nolan in connection with the issues you mentioned,” MacCracken told Page Six at the time. “Those complaints are under assessment. Patient safety is our top priority, and we take all complaints seriously.”

Nolan’s tweets, which spanned from 2011 to 2013, went viral on Reddit in February. The posts insulted minority groups, including Indian, Asian and Jewish communities, as well as contained fat-shaming and homophobic slurs.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum apologized in an Instagram video at the time. “My tweets from 10 years ago are s—tty, they suck, they were wrong and are hurtful,” she captioned the post. “I want to be clear that they don’t take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work. If you’re gonna take the time and energy to scroll through ten years of my tweets, then please take your time to listen to this video.”

She continued: “I never deleted those tweets for a reason because they’ve been a part of my journey since way before going [on] The Bachelor. I didn’t need anyone to call those things out to me to know they were wrong, I’ve been doing that work on my own for the last ten years and it’s the same work I do today and the same work I will continue doing for the rest of my life.”

Nolan — who has been outspoken about Chris Harrison’s controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay — released another statement after some claimed she was “deflecting” in her initial comments. “Yesterday’s response was a reaction and not an apology. I’m sorry I didn’t take a second to come correct. I owe you all an apology,” she wrote via Instagram. “There is no question or defending that every word of my old tweets are harmful, wrong, triggering and incredibly upsetting to the communities that I identify with and that I support. I’m so sorry to the folks that were triggered and re-traumatized by seeing the hurtful words from my past.”

Several members of Bachelor Nation have slammed Nolan for her past remarks, including former foe Corinne Olympios. In addition to describing the social media activity as “very alarming,” the 28-year-old reality star said on Us Weekly‘s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast earlier this month: “I don’t want to give myself any pats on the back for this because this is really a situation, [but] I did call it to a point.”