The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and girlfriend Moa Aberg split after four years of dating, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

A source told Us that Pall, 38, and Aberg, 27, “secretly” called it quits two months ago. Neither of them have publicly addressed the breakup, and a spokesperson for Pall declined to comment.

The couple initially took their romance public in 2020. “I spent the best days of my life with you 🕊Happy birthday❤️,” Aberg wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a series of sweet photos with her then-boyfriend.

As their relationship got more serious, Pall and Aberg continued sharing glimpses of their adventures together via social media. In May 2022, Aberg gushed over Pall in an Instagram birthday tribute, writing, “Happy birthday to my favorite person ever. You deserve the world, I love you so much❤️.”

The musician, for his part, noted earlier this year how excited he was for his future with Aberg.

“Happy birthday to my life partner, best friend, companion and basically any word that describes someone that you want to spend every second of your life with. I love you,” he wrote via Instagram in April, marking his last post with his now-ex. “Like benson and stabler except we make love. I know I’m not perfect or anywhere close but I’ll always do my best to be that with you!”

Pall started dating Aberg after his relationship with model Katelyn Byrd came to an end. Byrd and Pall were spotted together throughout 2018 before parting ways in 2019. Pall was previously in a four-year relationship with Tori Woodward. The former couple called it quits in early 2018.

Since his split from Aberg, Pall has been focused on his professional life. The DJ rose to stardom as one half of the EDM duo The Chainsmokers alongside Drew Taggart. After releasing the single “Summertime Friends” in September, Pall opened up about how he decided to pursue his passion for music full-time.

“I started as an art gallery receptionist by day and a DJ by night. I made good money but eventually, I hit a wall because I wasn’t producing music. That’s the crucial step to making a long-term career as a DJ,” he told Arta Finance in an interview earlier this month. “I wasn’t getting any younger — it was a ‘now or never’ moment. So, I decided to give my all to music, knowing I could always go back to the art world if necessary.”

Pall noted that music “has always been” the foundation for him and Taggart, 33, adding, “We spent the next few years honing our craft, finding our sound and developing a platform with our fans. We did a lot of clever marketing and promotions, but we were laser-focused on making incredible music. You can’t skimp on the product. Music has always been our foundation — the sun in our solar system.”