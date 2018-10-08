Grateful for the love. The Challenge alum Vinny Foti’s wife, Krista Foti, shared an update on his health after he was hospitalized for heart failure.

“Thanks again for your prays [sic], tweets, post, likes, babysitter offers and donations,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, October 7. “We have a good update today. I went and saw Vinny. He’s looking a lot better today, his fever went down to a 100, The fluid is all drained out of his lungs, he moved his hands and opened his eyes even though they were rolled back. That’s a start.”

While Vinny, 34, is showing signs of improvement, Krista told fans that he is “still in ICU on [a] ventilator.”

The former reality star’s family and friends revealed on Friday, October 5, that he had been hospitalized. They set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his medical costs.

“Our sweet, dear friend and coworker Vinny Foti is in ICU with heart failure,” read the fundraiser’s description. “He is on a ventilator and is sedated. He is a loving father and husband . We are trying to help raise money for medical expenses and other things needed for the family. They have two daughters ages 2yrs, and 2 months old. Please help us pull together and help this beautiful family. Please help if you can.”

The next day, Krista wrote on the GoFundMe page that she “told Vinny what was going on even though he was still sleeping.” She added, “The Dr. said we just got to take it day by day.”

The Boston native competed on The Challenge: Fresh Meat II in 2010. He returned for The Challenge: Cutthroat later that year before joining the cast of The Challenge: Battle of the Exes in 2012.

Vinny’s former Cutthroat costar Derrick Kosinski tweeted a link to the fundraiser on Saturday, October 6, writing, “Not sure if you guys remember @vinnyfotimtv from @ChallengeMTV, but … it sounds like he’s in pretty bad shape. Just donated.”

