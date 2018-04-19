The Challenge drama has continued outside the house. Britni Thorton, who was most recently seen on The Challenge: Vendettas was arrested for DUI on Saturday, April 14, just before 8 p.m. ET, Us Weekly can confirm.

The reality star was charged in Columbia County, Georgia, with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as Failure to Maintain Lanes.

Thorton, 26, is currently in a relationship with Challenge vet Brad Fiorenza. Fiorenza, 37, has two children with ex-wife Tori Hall, who he met on The Challenge. When a fan tweeted the news to Hall, she responded, “I’m livid. There is no excuse ever to drink and drive. Ever.”

Thorton recently shared with Us Weekly that she has met Hall, as well as she and Brad’s two kids, Brady, 6, and Chase, 3.

“I met his whole family in Chicago. Something came up and he had to see his ex-wife and I got to meet them,” the Are You the One? vet told Us in March. “The kids are absolutely beautiful and I met Tori. We had a great meeting and I wouldn’t change anything about the way we met. She’s great. She handled her own and was very womanly about it. I couldn’t imagine being in that type of situation so from my point of view — I’m not a parent — she stood her ground, but was very kind at the same time. She’s a protective mama bear and such a sweetheart.”

To end the @challengemtv Reunion right… Answer to one of the last questions.. YES, still together peeps🤗 My weirdness hasn’t scared him off yet😜😈🔮#thechallengevendettas #reuniontime pic.twitter.com/C5mG3UdqvD — Britni Nicol MTV (@BritniNicol) April 11, 2018

Hall, 31, also spoke with Us about her ex’s relationship with Thorton.

“Here’s the deal: they just have more in common. He’s a fun guy. We met really young. I was 20 years old when I met him, and I grew up with him,” the former pageant queen told Us in January. “I gave him a decade of my life, a third of my life. When we grew up and realized the things that we wanted in life, we agree on nothing. The only thing we agree on is our two kids, which is sad. He probably is a better fit for her.”

Ashley’s Reality Roundup was the first to report the news.

