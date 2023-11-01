Nelson Thomas has been charged with driving while intoxicated six months after his nearly fatal car crash.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Challenge alum, 34, was officially charged by the Austin Police Department with a misdemeanor DWI on September 28.

Thomas’ accident occurred back in March. The reality star was pulled out of a flaming vehicle by Minnesota Vikings player K.J. Osborn and three other strangers. Thomas sustained an ankle injury in the accident and had to get several surgeries.

However, his ankle did not properly heal seven months after the procedure. As a result, Thomas was facing possible amputation.

“The bone has been rebroken, it is out of place. It’s not healing it all,” Thomas tearfully said in September in an emotional Instagram video. “I’ve been having pain these last two weeks, but I thought it was from me maybe overworking it in PT and in the gym. Come to find out, where they have the screws and plates, the bone broke. It did not reheal.”

Thomas’ doctor told him at the time he was in the “salvage stage” and had two options on how to proceed either amputation or an ankle fusion surgery, which fuses the ankle bone into one piece and is usually done to treat arthritis per the Cleveland Clinic. After revealing the news, Thomas shared he was going to get a second opinion.

The following month, Thomas gave an update that after seeing three specialists, he was going to give stem cells a try since he was “scared” to get another procedure done. The reality star revealed his plans to go to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to receive treatment before opting for another surgery.

“I have finally made my decision on the route I’m going to take. I want to thank the man upstairs and everyone who has supported me on this journey,” Nelson captioned an October Instagram Reel. “I am deeply grateful to my @dr.akhan, and I can’t wait to move forward with the procedure. Off to Mexico tomorrow! What’s that saying? Viva, viva la Mexico aka Cabo ✈️🧬.”

Thomas got his reality TV start on season 3 of MTV’s Are You the One? He later joined the Challenge franchise in 2016 and has competed in nine seasons of the competition series. Thomas made his way to the finale in two seasons but never came out victorious. He currently holds the record for the most consecutive daily challenge losses by a male contestant, which is 54.