OMG

The Challenge’s Trishelle Cannatella Hooked Up With Leonardo DiCaprio: Watch Her Reveal

By

Wait, what? The Challenge: All Stars’ Trishelle Cannatella finally admitted that her and Leonardo DiCaprio may have shared a steamy moment in the past.

'Challenge: All Stars' Cast Through the Years — Then and Now Photos

Read article

“Let’s just save that for the drinking game,” the reality star, 41, responded when asked about the hookup rumors during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, April 8.

Andy Cohen tried to get to the bottom of it, guessing, “Ooh, well, that’s a yes, everybody. And she might have signed an NDA. Or she’s just being a lady.”

The Challenge Trishelle Reveals If She Hooked Up With Leonardo DiCaprio
Trishelle Cannatella and Leonardo DiCaprio. Courtesy Trishelle Cannatella/Instagram; John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Cannatella chimed in: “Or both.”

The Playboy model then dropped the bombshell during the show’s game of “Never Have I Ever,” in which the guests drink from a beverage if they did what Cohen, 52, named.

“Never have I ever hooked up with Leonardo DiCaprio,” the host asked. The actress confirmed that the speculation was true by taking a drink and saying, “I’m parched.”

Celebrities Who Had Horrible First Kisses

Read article

Cannatella also confirmed the hookup rumor about her and Andy Dick, saying, “Andy Dick, we made out, and we used to make out a lot. That’s it!”

The Real World: Las Vegas alum didn’t divulge any more details, but she’s since moved on. She married longtime love John Hensz, a fighter pilot from Louisiana, in March 2017.

The Challenge Trishelle Reveals If She Hooked Up With Leonardo DiCaprio
The Challenge Trishelle Cannatella. Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV

Cannatella recently made headlines when she returned to The Challenge franchise for the All Stars season, only to be the first female booted off during the second episode of the show. Before she left, the contestant had a falling out with her longtime friend and ally, Katie Cooley.

“We have not spoken,” she confirmed on the “Watch With Us: Challenge Edition” podcast following her April elimination from All Stars.

Celebrity Heroes: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, More Stars Who Saved Lives

Read article

After the women had a shift in their friendship during the episode, Cooley, 41, said during her confessional that the two of them had simply grown apart.

The Louisiana native agreed, saying, “I think that we did outgrow each other. Katie has changed a lot in great ways. She’s a mom, she’s a wife and she just lives such a different life. I don’t want to say I’m, like, still as crazy as I was on my first show [in 2001], but, like, my husband and I kind of feel like we’re in our early ‘30s instead of our early ‘40s. We travel, we have fun, and we don’t have kids yet,” she told Us. “Katie and I are in two different places. If I invite her to New Orleans, I’m going to be, like, ‘Let’s go here and there,’ and ‘Let’s go party!’ If she invites me there, it’s going to be, like, I don’t know, maybe I’ll go to a soccer game.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!