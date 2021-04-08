Watch With Us! >Episode 144

Trishelle Cannatella Hasn’t Spoken to Katie Cooley Since ‘The Challenge: All Stars’: ‘She Lives Such a Different Life’

By

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, April 8, episode of The Challenge: All Stars.

Everyone changes! That’s the case with longtime friends Trishelle Cannatella and Katie Cooley, who joined The Challenge: All Stars together as allies — and left on completely different pages.

“We have not spoken,” Cannatella, 41, said on the “Watch With Us: Challenge Edition” podcast following her Thursday, April 8, elimination from All Stars. After the women, who were in each other’s weddings years ago, had a falling out during the episode, Cooley, 41, said during her confessional that they had simply grown apart — something the Louisiana native agreed with.

'Challenge: All Stars' Cast Through the Years — Then and Now Photos

Read article

“I think that we did outgrow each other. Katie has changed a lot in great ways. She’s a mom, she’s a wife and she just lives such a different life. I don’t want to say I’m, like, still as crazy as I was on my first show [in 2001], but, like, my husband and I kind of feel like we’re in our early ‘30s instead of our early ‘40s. We travel, we have fun, and we don’t have kids yet,” the Real World: Las Vegas alum told Us. “Katie and I are in two different places. If I invite her to New Orleans, I’m going to be, like, ‘Let’s go here and there,’ and ‘Let’s go party!’ If she invites me there, it’s going to be, like, I don’t know, maybe I’ll go to a soccer game.”

Trishelle Cannatella Hasn’t Spoken to Katie Cooley Since The Challenge: All Stars
Trishelle Cannatella, Katie Cooley on The Challenge: All Stars MTV/Paramount+

That said, the Battle of the Seasons alum has no ill-will toward Cooley. “We’re just different, but I think that both of us are happy where we are. It doesn’t mean we can’t be friends. We’re just not going to be like as close as we used to be,” she said. “I will always love Katie. I don’t hate Katie, like, that will never happen, ever. So yeah, it just sucks. That whole situation was pretty crappy.”

As for what it was that pushed her to a screaming match with Cooley while in the All Stars house, there were multiple components.

'Challenge' Vets Return After 20 Years Off: Meet the Full 'All Stars' Cast

Read article

“I was spiraling before I got into the house just because I was so nervous. When I saw everyone, I was like, ‘Oh, I thought that people were going to be a little bit less physically fit.’ I was like, ‘Where are the people like me?’” the former Battle of the Network Reality Stars host told Us, before noting that she was feeling vulnerable and insecure before the elimination and felt hurt that Cooley didn’t come and tell her who her opponent was. “I’m a ride or die friend, like, I have your back. That’s it, end of story. I thought the same from her, and I felt like I wasn’t getting that back, which was very hurtful, especially because I’m in this situation where I kind of felt out of my element and I needed something from back home.”

Trishelle Cannatella Katie Cooley The Challenge All Stars
Trishelle Cannatella and Katie Cooley on The Challenge All Stars Paramount+

When Derrick Kosinski came into her room to deliver the news instead, Cannatella told Us she just “wanted to cry right then and there,” mostly because of the anxiety leading up to an elimination.

“It doesn’t feel good when you’re going into elimination,” she explained. “Even though people didn’t vote me in, even though I did it to myself, you still feel bad about yourself and insecure and you still feel like everyone hates you, no matter what it is.”

'The Challenge' Greats: Where Are They Now?

Read article

For more from Cannatella — including who she wanted to go against in the elimination round and why she’d never appear on a normal Challenge season again — listen to the “Watch With Us” podcast above. Subscribe for free for more exclusive TV news and interviews.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars are released on Paramount+ every Thursday.

Episode 143

Johnny Bananas Misses the Old 'Challenge,' Is Ready to ‘Leave the Nest’
All’s fair in love, war and Challenges! Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio first made a name for himself on MTV during his debut season, The Real World: Key West, in 2006. Over the next 15 years, he competed on 20 seasons...
Flip podcast card

Episode 142

'Challenge' Host TJ Lavin Explains His Snarky Attitude to Some Contestants
Ready to rumble! TJ Lavin isn’t only known as the longtime host of The Challenge — he may just be the host with the best side commentary. The athlete, 44, has made it known since he began hosting in 2005 that he doesn’t...
Flip podcast card

Episode 141

Challenge: All Stars' Mark Long on 'Roller-Coaster' Season, Who to Watch
It’s Challenge season all year ’round. Mark Long, who appeared on the first-ever season of Road Rules in 1995, came up with the idea for The Challenge: All Stars in summer 2020. Less than one year later, he made it a...
Flip podcast card

Episode 140

How Jonathan Tucker Balances 'Debris' and Raising 21-Month-Old Twins
Although Jonathan Tucker was thrilled to lead a network TV show, joining Debris wasn’t a snap decision — especially with 21-month-old twins at home. Double Trouble! Celebrity Parents Who Have Welcomed Twins Read...
Flip podcast card

Episode 139

'Ginny & Georgia' Is About Women, Created by Women — but for Everyone
In the first promos for Ginny & Georgia, Brianne Howey‘s Georgia tells her daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry), “We’re like the Gilmore Girls — but with bigger boobs.” The show quickly started being compared to...
Flip podcast card