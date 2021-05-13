Watch With Us! >Episode 148

What’s the Future of ‘The Challenge: All Stars’? More Than 100 Past ‘Real World’ and ‘Road Rules’ Cast Members Want to Appear

By

The behind-the-scenes scoop. The Challenge: All Stars became an early success for Paramount+, and it’s not over yet!

'Challenge: All Stars' Cast Through the Years — Then and Now Photos

Read article

“We were only supposed to do eight episodes, but we had such an amazing finale that it ended up being two. There’s lots of good stuff to come,” Bunim/Murray President Julie Pizzi, who serves as an executive producer on the series, says on the Thursday, May 13, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “I feel like even just watching the cast evolve — not just athletically but their courage and their willingness to do things. The stunts get a little harder as you go. There’s still some intensity coming!”

While the show has yet to be picked up for a second season, it seems that as long as the streaming service wants it, there’s more than enough content. Originally, the series was launched as a way to catch up with former cast members of either The Real World or Road Rules — a rule that will remain should the show continue.

The Challenge All Stars Julie Pizzi Interview TJ Lavin
T. J. Lavin and the cast of The Challenge: All Stars. Paramount+

“We still have a lot of cast members that we haven’t tapped into that want to do the show. My guess is that we’ll continue that for a little while. Then we might open it up as we go with success,” she tells Us. “We have over 100 past Real World or Road Rules players that are interested in doing another cycle. People have reached out to us. It is, like, a wealth of great personalities that are willing to do it, because they thought it looked like a lot of fun.”

Relive The Challenge's Best Moments of All Time

Read article

Pizzi, who has worked on The Challenge for more than 20 years, noted that they worked hard to distinguish All Stars from the original MTV show.

“We are leaning into the comedy,” the producer notes. “Allowing ourselves to lean into nostalgia and comedy, that does feel really different than the intensity that is the Challenge.”

During the episode, Pizzi also discusses whether OGs who appear on All Stars can return to the normal Challenge and what goes into casting in general. Just because someone wins a season, that doesn’t mean they’re officially asked back — or officially out — for the following season.

'The Challenge' Greats: Where Are They Now?

Read article

“The show is more than just a competition series. It is also a drama series, it’s a docuseries. There are certain people who really are just all about the game and mostly play the game. They might be incredibly strategic and really good at it, we also ask them to give of themselves and share their experiences and sort of, participate on a larger level,” she says. “If we have some people that are mostly just really game players, we really do look for people who bring more to the table.”

For more, listen to the “Watch With Us” podcast above and subscribe for free for more exclusive TV news and interviews.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars drop on Paramount+ every Thursday.

Episode 147

The Challenge: All Stars' Derrick Details Why Syrus Really Called Out Alton
Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, April 29, episode of The Challenge: All Stars. The other side of the story. During the latest episode, Syrus Yarbrough lost the daily challenge after Alton Williams...
Flip podcast card

Episode 146

The Challenge's Darrell Taylor Wants to Fight Jake Paul Next
Not just a reality star. Darrell Taylor, best known for his many appearances on The Challenge, wants to head into the ring and face off against Jake Paul, he said during the Thursday, April 22, episode of the “Watch With...
Flip podcast card

Episode 145

'The Challenge' EP on Changing Finale Last-Minute, Future Seasons' Themes
Playing it by ear! The Challenge: Double Agents showrunner Emer Harkin plans out every daily challenge on the reality competition series, as well as the grueling finales. However, the final that viewers watched the first...
Embed -
Flip podcast card

Episode 144

Trishelle Hasn’t Spoken to Katie Since 'The Challenge: All Stars'
Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, April 8, episode of The Challenge: All Stars. Everyone changes! That’s the case with longtime friends Trishelle Cannatella and Katie Cooley, who joined The Challenge:...
Flip podcast card

Episode 143

Johnny Bananas Misses the Old 'Challenge,' Is Ready to ‘Leave the Nest’
All’s fair in love, war and Challenges! Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio first made a name for himself on MTV during his debut season, The Real World: Key West, in 2006. Over the next 15 years, he competed on 20 seasons...
Flip podcast card