Watch With Us! >Episode 152

The Challenge’s KellyAnne Judd Suffered From Serious Illness Before ‘All Stars’: ‘I Was Bedridden for Almost 2 Straight Years’

By

Making a powerful return. KellyAnne Judd dominated on The Challenge: All Stars after nearly five years off of reality TV — so much so that no one would have known she was seriously ill for years leading up to her appearance.

Celebrity Health Scares

Read article

“I have been really sick for a few years,” Judd, 35, explained during the Thursday, June 10, episode of the “Watch With Us: Challenge Edition” podcast. “I have heavy metal poisoning, and so I was bedridden for almost two straight years. So, I had just started getting better probably six months before we did the show. I hadn’t worked out. Every time I’ve tried to move, I’d pull my back because one of the things that heavy metal can do is cause full-body inflammation. So, lifting my arms would be exhausting — just lifting them.”

The Real World: Sydney alum, who last competed on a season in 2016, added that when Mark Long called her about All Stars, she knew she wanted to go back. However, it wasn’t easy after not leaving bed for so long.

KellyAnne Judd The Challenge All Stars
Paramount+

“I was impressed with myself, and I’m so happy I did it,” she said, noting that since there wasn’t the drama of an original season of The Challenge, it was the perfect competition for her. “I was like, ‘I need to get out of this like slump that I’m in.’ I think it’s so much cooler for adults to do these challenges rather than [people in their] young twenties, because they don’t even know about the monogamy of life yet.”

The Ruins finalist also detailed the lasting effects of her diagnosis, which included memory loss.

'Challenge: All Stars' Cast Through the Years — Then and Now Photos

Read article

“Stress and different things can make it worse,” she explained. “It makes you have memory loss. There were times when, like, my brain would try to tell my hands to move, but my hands wouldn’t move for a couple of seconds. It’s really weird.”

Luckily, she created a great support system — which began before filming even happened. Many noticed her close friendship with Kendal Sheppard, but they didn’t even meet until quarantining. Each cast member could only check one bag for free. Judd had two bags because of the all vitamins she was bringing, so Abram Boise offered to check one for her.

“Abram just had a backpack cause he’s Abram. He was like, ‘Hey, I’ll check someone’s bag for free under my name,'” she explained. “He ended up not being able to go because of COVID stuff, so my bag was lost because it was under Abram’s name. … Kendal calls me in my [hotel] room. I don’t even know how she got my room number. She was like, ‘So you don’t have anything. What do you need? Vitamins? This, that I’ve got. What do you need?’ And I was like, ‘Wow, how genuinely kind that this person is thinking about me when she is stuck in a crazy room.’ Most people are having a panic attack in this room. I was!”

The Challenge KellyAnne Judd Sick Before All Stars
KellyAnne Judd at the Reality Rushmore: The Challenge Reunion party on June 3, 2021. Shutterstock

As for her future on the show, Judd plans to take a season off but would love to do more All Stars — no matter who is there. The Texas native is aware that it’s likely she’ll run into an ex or two on another season since she dated Wes Bergmann and Cohutta Grindstaff.

“I mean, you never want to do a challenge with an ex, unless they’re, like, super, super good because people always pin you guys together. You know what I mean? Unless you hate each other, which we don’t,” the Island vet said about Grindstaff. “I went to a cousin’s wedding a few years back. I was in Montana last year and I called him up to see if he was around to say hi. He wasn’t, but he gave me some good tips on places to go. We don’t really talk in general, but it’s always good to see old friends.”

The Challenge’s Most Memorable (and Messiest!) Relationships

Read article

While Grindstaff, who Judd met during The Real World in 2007, is physically smaller, he doesn’t have many enemies. Bergmann, on the other hand, “begs for enemies,” she said before joking, “I didn’t choose well with the dating scene of the show. I was always going to personality, but I didn’t think about my game!”

For more from Judd — including how she felt about the show only having one winner at the end — listen to the full podcast above. For more exclusive TV news and interviews, subscribe to the “Watch With Us” podcast for free.

Episode 151

Why Kendal Sheppard Wasn't at 'The Challenge: All Stars' Reunion
Left out. Kendal Sheppard was a huge topic of conversation during the first season of The Challenge: All Stars and during the Thursday, June 3, reunion special. However, she wasn’t there to defend her actions. “It was...
Flip podcast card

Episode 150

'Challenge: All Stars' Winner Shares Toughest Part of Finale That Didn’t Air
Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, May 27, finale of The Challenge: All Stars. The first season of The Challenge: All Stars is over! Part two of the finale debuted on Paramount+ on Thursday and after...
Flip podcast card

Episode 149

The Challenge: All Stars' Kendal Sheppard Sheds Light on Feeling Isolated
Struggling to find her place. Before joining The Challenge: All Stars, Kendal Sheppard hadn’t been on a Challenge since 2004, so it wasn’t exactly an easy transition. During her time on the Paramount+ series, she spent...
Flip podcast card

Episode 148

More 'Challenge: All Stars'? EP Says 'Over 100' Competitors Have Reached Out
The behind-the-scenes scoop. The Challenge: All Stars became an early success for Paramount+, and it’s not over yet! 'Challenge: All Stars' Cast Through the Years — Then and Now Photos Read article “We...
Flip podcast card

Episode 147

The Challenge: All Stars' Derrick Details Why Syrus Really Called Out Alton
Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, April 29, episode of The Challenge: All Stars. The other side of the story. During the latest episode, Syrus Yarbrough lost the daily challenge after Alton Williams...
Flip podcast card