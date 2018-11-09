Feeling better! The Challenge alum Vinny Foti is out of the hospital and convalescing at home a little more than a month after the 34-year-old was checked into the ICU with heart failure.

“Vinny is doing great,” his wife, Krista Foti, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He was really determined to get out of the hospital and [get] healthy. He is home and has a nurse and physical therapist that comes to the house to work with him.”

Vinny’s health scare made headlines in October after his family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign for the reality star.

“Our sweet, dear friend and coworker Vinny Foti is in ICU with heart failure,” the page description read. “He is on a ventilator and is sedated. He is a loving father and husband. We are trying to help raise money for medical expenses and other things needed for the family. They have two daughters ages [2 years and 2 months]. Please help us pull together and help this beautiful family. Please help if you can.”

Krista shared a promising update two days later. “He’s looking a lot better today,” she wrote on Instagram on October 7. “His fever went down to … 100, the fluid is all drained out of his lungs, he moved his hands and opened his eyes even though they were rolled back. That’s a start.”

She also relayed well-wishes Vinny’s fans and reality costars sent in support of the Boston native amid the ordeal.

“I told Vinny about all the love and prays we have gotten and he cried. Thank you so much everyone,” she wrote on GoFundMe on October 16. “He has speech therapy today and eating practice … [He] has a long road ahead of him they said months.”

Krista has started working for direct sales beauty company Younique to help fund her husband’s recovery.

Vinny competed on The Challenge: Fresh Meat II and The Challenge: Cutthroat in 2010, then returned to MTV for The Challenge: Battle of the Exes in 2012.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

