Opening up. Jason Wahler is in a great place now with wife Ashley Wahler and daughter Delilah, who turns 2 in August. However, it’s taken him a long time to get there.

During the Monday, July 1, episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, the 32-year-old revealed during a confessional that his relationship with Ashley is the first he could actually feel things in. (Wahler dated Lauren Conrad on and off during Laguna Beach and The Hills before splitting 2006.)

“I was a womanizing alcoholic. [Ages] 18 to 23, I went to 12 different treatment centers from Florida to Hawaii. I was arrested 18 times. Over the last 10 years, my life’s totally made a complete 180,” he revealed during the episode. “This is the first sober relationship I had ever entered into. I had, like, actual feelings and emotions, because I had numbed stuff out for so many years.”

Ahead of the season’s debut, the former Laguna Beach star told Us Weekly that he felt he had to meet the entire cast of The Hills again when the revival began, since he was in a different mindset after getting sober.

“My perception was so skewed back in the day. I wasn’t in a place to really get to know anybody. I mean, I didn’t know myself, you know, so I was not in a position to be able to connect with anybody else,” he told Us in June. “I honestly never really knew Spencer [Pratt]. I knew Heidi [Montag] pretty well for a while and I have always had my thoughts and opinions on her. I’ve always liked her. But with Spencer, I just never got to know him. We literally never met. We’d crossed paths or different things and actually talk. … He’s a good guy.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

