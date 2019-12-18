



Hot or not? Paris Hilton revealed where she got her famous catchphrase, “That’s hot,” nearly two decades after its creation. She began using the phrase in the early 2000s and its origin is pretty close to home.

“The 2000s were all about Britney Spears, boy bands. It was all about monograms and labels, like Chanel and Dior and Louis Vuitton,” Hilton, 38, told Vogue in an interview on Wednesday, December 18, when talking about the fashions of the early ‘00s. “I feel like everybody just had really fun with their fashion choices. I think it was just all about being super extra.”

The heiress explained that she’s always been “obsessed with wearing lots of pink and sparkles” before noting that T-shirts in this era started to have her go-to phrase printed on them, which added to the “super extra” vibes.

“Then they started making shirts that said, ‘That’s hot,’ and on the back it would say, ‘You’re not.’ It’s cute,” The Simple Life alum told the magazine.

The catchphrase, however, wasn’t from Hilton herself, but, instead, from a family member. “’That’s Hot’ is something that my sister, [Nicky Hilton Rothschild], actually always used to say,” she admitted. “But I trademarked it and I own it. Sorry, Nicky.”

The New York native also opened up to the fashion magazine about her love of the Juicy Couture tracksuit which was a staple in the early ‘00s.

“As soon as I put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed,” she told the publication. “I just fell in love with the brand and it basically became my uniform. I have an entire closet that’s only Juicy Couture.”

The “Stars Are Blind” singer previously discussed her extensive Juicy tracksuit collection in an October interview with The Guardian.

“My everyday wear is very comfortable,” Hilton told the British publication. “I love Juicy Couture’s velour tracksuits — I probably own 100 of them in every color. That’s my uniform when I’m chilling at home or going to the beach — anything that doesn’t involve a red carpet.”