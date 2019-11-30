The Pussycat Dolls Reunite, Debut New Song on ‘The X-Factor: Celebrity’

They’re back! The Pussycat Dolls performed together for the first time in nearly 10 years on the U.K. music competition show The X-Factor: Celebrity on Saturday, November 30.

Original members Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt reunited on stage where they sang a medley of their biggest hits, including “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up” and “Don’t Cha.”

The girl group ended their set with the debut of their newest single, “React!” The singers were splashed with water and dancing in chairs while they performed the track. The audience, including judge Simon Cowell, gave the group a standing ovation after they finished their performance.

Melody Thornton did not appear on the show and will not be joining the band on their upcoming 2020 tour in the U.K. Group founder Robin Antin told the Sun that the timing “wasn’t right” for the 35-year-old singer to return, and Scherzinger, 41, insisted that there is no bad blood between the girls and Thornton.

“Like any family, it’s a relationship and you work it out,” the “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer told the publication on Thursday, November 28. “It’s natural, people are going to disagree and argue. But we always had so much respect for each other. We never had any knockdown, drag-out, crazy fights.”

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the Pussycat Dolls will be releasing a new EP in January 2020.

Scherzinger previously played coy when asked about a possible reunion with her bandmates. The Australia’s Got Talent judge told E! News in October that she couldn’t comment on the rumors that were swirling at the time, but she missed performing with her former bandmates.

“I’ve heard about those rumors as well. I cannot confirm those rumors,” she dished. “I love my girls. I miss touring with them. We had the best times together. But I can’t confirm anything right now.”

Sutta, 37, told Us in September that she was hopeful that the band would come together again next year.

“I really hope that it happens. And I have a feeling that it will,” she shared days before her September 14 wedding to husband Mikey Marquart. “I think everyone’s on board. Fingers crossed. I mean, that’ll be an awesome 2020.”