A difficult time for the monarch. Queen Elizabeth II is worn out after the royal family’s turbulent year, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She’s exhausted, both physically and emotionally,” the source says. “She’s approaching her 94th birthday in April and should be at a stage in her life where she can ease up and be supported by her loved ones.”

Part of the 93-year-old queen’s stress stems from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their royal duties.

“The drama’s never-ending,” the source says. “She’s so frustrated.”

After Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced their plans to spend more time in Canada and establish their own income, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple would be prohibited from using the “Sussex Royal” name for their nonprofit and other projects.

“Their non-profit organization, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the palace said in a statement on February 21. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020. Therefore, the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed.”

Harry and Meghan fired back with their own lengthy statement, confirming they would create “a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding the use of the word ‘Royal.’”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s statement explained: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

According to the insider, the queen was “so disappointed” by Harry and Meghan’s reaction. “She’s praying that, over time, Harry will start to see things more clearly,” the source said. “Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen.”

For more on how the queen feels about Harry and Meghan, watch the video above or pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!